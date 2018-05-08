SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Min Young Sharply Points Out, "It's Time to Work"
A second teaser video of actress Park Min Young's upcoming drama has been unveiled.

On May 5, tvN's upcoming drama 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?' has released its second teaser video of the drama with the female protagonist Park Min Young.

The drama 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?' draws a story of a narcissistic vice-president 'Lee Young Jun' played by actor Park Seo Jun and his loyal secretary 'Kim Mi So' by Park Min Young.

From the unveiled teaser video, Park Min Young is wearing a white blouse with sharp facial expression and boasts her charismatic sides.Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?With confidence, Park Min Young tells Park Seo Jun to come back to the reality by saying, "Vice-president, the time to enjoy your looks has ended. You should go back to work."Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?Her perceptive and cool comment makes Park Seo Jun leave the place with regrets.

On top of Park Seo Jun's narcissistic attitude towards his appearance, Park Min Young's chic, professional stance further evokes curiosity about the drama's plot.Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?The drama airs its first episode on June 6, and the public is excited to check out the two's amazing chemistry.

(Credit= tvN Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?)

(SBS Star)  
