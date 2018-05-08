[SBS Star] G-DRAGON Makes a Great Amount of Royalty Fee While He's in the Army?

G-DRAGON from K-pop boy group BIGBANG reportedly makes great amount of royalty fees although he is currently in the army.On May 7 episode of MBC's 'Section TV', the program talked about the celebrities who make incredible amount of money that even impresses their parents.One of the cast members mentioned G-DRAGON as one of the celebrities that impress their parents with stunning economic success.Currently serving his military duty in the 'Skill Division' of Gangwon-do, G-DRAGON is known to be the artist who has constantly composed songs and produced various albums.The cast member said, "Because G-DRAGON has been so active in the music industry, he makes huge amount of royalty fees."He added, "G-DRAGON gets about 800 million won (approximately 742,000 dollars)."The cast member highlighted, "Since G-DRAGON earns large amount of royalty fees, he has bought his parents a luxurious pension."He continued, "Also, G-DRAGON often gets expensive presents for his older sister. He does a lot of special events for her too."The public responded to the cast member's comment, "That's a lot of money.", "He's the genius of music, that's why.", "I want to be his sister.", and many more.(Credit= Online Community, 'BIGBANG' Facebook)(SBS Star)