[SBS Star] Former Girls' Generation Jessica Signs with United Talent Agency

Jessica, a former member of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation, has signed with United Talent Agency (UTA)―one of the world's leading global talent and entertainment companies.On May 8, it was reported that Jessica has signed with UTA.UTA will represent her in North America for music, film, television and endorsements.Currently, UTA's clients include Mariah Carey, Chris Brown, Channing Tatum, Angelina Jolie, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tyra Banks, and many more.Born and raised in San Francisco, Jessica gained global popularity as a member of Girls' Generation, which is one of the most popular K-pop girl groups.Since her departure from Girls' Generation, Jessica has released five different solo albums and shown her talent in acting through various genres of movies.Furthermore, Jessica launched her own fashion line 'Blanc & Eclare' in 2014, and now operates 60 stores worldwide.After officially signing with UTA, Jessica said, "I have the utmost confidence in UTA's abilities to help me develop and expand my career globally."Max Michael, Head of Asian Business Development and Agent in the Motion Picture Literary Department at UTA commented, "We are excited to work with such a driven, multi-hyphenated artist and help her continue to grow her audience globally."(Lee Narin, Credit= 'jessica.syj' Instagram)(SBS Star)