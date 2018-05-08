[SBS Star] DIA EUNJIN Announces Her Departure from the Group

K-pop girl group DIA's EUNJIN is leaving the group.
On May 7, EUNJIN posted a handwritten letter to DIA's fan community, announcing her departure from DIA.
She wrote, "Hello, this is EUNJIN. How have you been, AID(DIA's fandom)?
First, I want to apologize for writing this when you've all been waiting for me so long. This will be a lengthy letter but I hope to deliver my sincerity.
To be honest, my health hasn't been well starting last year. There were days when I was okay, but there were days when I couldn't even step outside our dorm for the entire day.
Our members were always there to hold my hand and encouraged me during those time, so I was able to bear it up until now.
But it was hard to get rid of the intimidation and overwhelming fear when I stood on stage.
That's why there were times when I ended up showing a bad, disappointing side of me. I think that brought disappointment to the ones who support DIA. I know it's too late but I sincerely want to apologize for this.
I have been continuously receiving treatment, for the people who have helped me as well as for myself, but my condition is still not good.
It's a career that I've wanted to do for a long time, and I really wanted to do it well and it's precious to me, but I think I am lacking in many things right now.
Since DIA is preparing for a comeback, I made the difficult decision to leave the group because I thought that I'm getting in the members' way and unable to help them.
It's a decision I have made after thinking for a very long time. I apologize for giving this pain, but I hope that the people I love, and the people who love me will not be hurt by my decision.
This will be my last greeting as DIA's EUNJIN, but I will become the fan that loves DIA the most, and return to my ordinary life as a non-celebrity Eunjin in her 20s.
I appreciate my precious DIA members that worried for me and encouraged me up until now, our agency staff members, and our AID who always cheered for me. I love you all.
I will always remember the love that I've received from you. Once again, I am so sorry and thank you."
(Credit= MBK Entertainment)
(SBS Star)
