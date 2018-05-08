[SBS Star] DIA EUNJIN Announces Her Departure from the Group

K-pop girl group DIA's EUNJIN is leaving the group.On May 7, EUNJIN posted a handwritten letter to DIA's fan community, announcing her departure from DIA.She wrote, "Hello, this is EUNJIN. How have you been, AID(DIA's fandom)?First, I want to apologize for writing this when you've all been waiting for me so long. This will be a lengthy letter but I hope to deliver my sincerity.To be honest, my health hasn't been well starting last year. There were days when I was okay, but there were days when I couldn't even step outside our dorm for the entire day.Our members were always there to hold my hand and encouraged me during those time, so I was able to bear it up until now.But it was hard to get rid of the intimidation and overwhelming fear when I stood on stage.That's why there were times when I ended up showing a bad, disappointing side of me. I think that brought disappointment to the ones who support DIA. I know it's too late but I sincerely want to apologize for this.I have been continuously receiving treatment, for the people who have helped me as well as for myself, but my condition is still not good.It's a career that I've wanted to do for a long time, and I really wanted to do it well and it's precious to me, but I think I am lacking in many things right now.Since DIA is preparing for a comeback, I made the difficult decision to leave the group because I thought that I'm getting in the members' way and unable to help them.It's a decision I have made after thinking for a very long time. I apologize for giving this pain, but I hope that the people I love, and the people who love me will not be hurt by my decision.This will be my last greeting as DIA's EUNJIN, but I will become the fan that loves DIA the most, and return to my ordinary life as a non-celebrity Eunjin in her 20s.I appreciate my precious DIA members that worried for me and encouraged me up until now, our agency staff members, and our AID who always cheered for me. I love you all.I will always remember the love that I've received from you. Once again, I am so sorry and thank you."(Credit= MBK Entertainment)(SBS Star)