[SBS Star] Kim Sung Kyu Announces His Upcoming Enlistment

Kim Sung Kyu from K-pop boy group INFINITE officially announced the date of his upcoming enlistment.On May 7, Kim Sung Kyu held his first solo concert 'Shine' in Seoul.At the concert hall, Kim Sung Kyu was hesitant to speak of his upcoming plans, but he soon broached to talk.He said, "I'm going to the army next week."His fans, extremely surprised by his unanticipated announcement, responded to the comment with incessant screaming of despair.As Kim Sung Kyu's announcement rapidly spread out online, his agency Woolim Entertainment officially responded to the surprising news.The agency said, "Kim Sung Kyu is enlisted on May 14 at the military base in Gangwon-do."Kim Sung Kyu is enlisted within seven days, and no other activities or schedules are officially set.The public responded to the news, "That's so sudden!", "If I were his fan, I would get so shocked.", "You'll do great Sung Kyu!", and many more.