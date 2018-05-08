SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Sung Kyu Announces His Upcoming Enlistment
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Sung Kyu Announces His Upcoming Enlistment

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.05.08 10:21 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Sung Kyu Announces His Upcoming Enlistment
Kim Sung Kyu from K-pop boy group INFINITE officially announced the date of his upcoming enlistment.

On May 7, Kim Sung Kyu held his first solo concert 'Shine' in Seoul.Kim Sung KyuAt the concert hall, Kim Sung Kyu was hesitant to speak of his upcoming plans, but he soon broached to talk.

He said, "I'm going to the army next week."Kim Sung KyuHis fans, extremely surprised by his unanticipated announcement, responded to the comment with incessant screaming of despair.

As Kim Sung Kyu's announcement rapidly spread out online, his agency Woolim Entertainment officially responded to the surprising news.Kim Sung KyuThe agency said, "Kim Sung Kyu is enlisted on May 14 at the military base in Gangwon-do."

Kim Sung Kyu is enlisted within seven days, and no other activities or schedules are officially set.Kim Sung KyuThe public responded to the news, "That's so sudden!", "If I were his fan, I would get so shocked.", "You'll do great Sung Kyu!", and many more.

(credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, Woolim Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호