[SBS Star] Taeyeon Gets Impressed by the TVXQ!'s Latest Concert

Taeyeon from K-pop girl group Girls' Generation made a visit to boy group TVXQ!'s latest concert in Seoul.On May 6, Taeyeon uploaded photos and a concise comment on her social media account.She said, "You two oppas were like 'The Iron Man'. I loved the performance of dancers as well."Taeyeon continued, "The lights were so great, and the weather was also amazing. OMG everything was just perfectly harmonized!".She wrapped up her comment, saying, "Thank you so much for your stunning performance."Taeyeon's relationship with the members of TVXQ! emerged from the fact that they are under the same agency made her visit the group's concert.The public responded to the post, "They must be so close to each other.", "It's great to see them get along well.", "I want to go to the TVXQ's concert too!", and many more.Meanwhile, TVXQ! successfully held its concert from May 5 to May 6 in Seoul.The group also responds to its incessant popularity in Japan by holding the largest scale of concert '東方神起 LIVE TOUR～Begin Again～Special Edition in NISSAN STADIUM' on June.(Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, 'taeyeon_ss' Instagram, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)