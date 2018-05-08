SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Taeyeon Gets Impressed by the TVXQ!'s Latest Concert
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Taeyeon Gets Impressed by the TVXQ!'s Latest Concert

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.05.08 10:20 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Taeyeon Gets Impressed by the TVXQ!s Latest Concert
Taeyeon from K-pop girl group Girls' Generation made a visit to boy group TVXQ!'s latest concert in Seoul.TaeyeonOn May 6, Taeyeon uploaded photos and a concise comment on her social media account.

She said, "You two oppas were like 'The Iron Man'. I loved the performance of dancers as well."TaeyeonTaeyeon continued, "The lights were so great, and the weather was also amazing. OMG everything was just perfectly harmonized!".TaeyeonShe wrapped up her comment, saying, "Thank you so much for your stunning performance."

Taeyeon's relationship with the members of TVXQ! emerged from the fact that they are under the same agency made her visit the group's concert.

The public responded to the post, "They must be so close to each other.", "It's great to see them get along well.", "I want to go to the TVXQ's concert too!", and many more.

Meanwhile, TVXQ! successfully held its concert from May 5 to May 6 in Seoul.TVXQ!The group also responds to its incessant popularity in Japan by holding the largest scale of concert  '東方神起 LIVE TOUR～Begin Again～Special Edition in NISSAN STADIUM' on June.

(Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, 'taeyeon_ss' Instagram, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호