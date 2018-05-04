[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lovelyz Wins First Place Right After Its Comeback

K-pop girl group Lovelyz won first place with its new title track 'That Day', which was released on April 23.On May 1 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', Lovelyz won first place with 'That Day' from the group's fourth mini album '治癒'.Lovelyz was one of the candidates along with two boy groups―UNB and THE BOYZ.After it was announced that Lovelyz won, the members of Lovelyz huddled together and continuously thank their fans until the end of the show.On this day, Lovelyz performed to two different songs 'That Day' and 'Watercolor'.'That Day' is a cheerful synthpop track that perfectly matches the bright image of Lovelyz.The song was produced by SWEETUNE, a team of producers, which has produced a number of hit songs, including 'Pretty Girl' by KARA and 'Nothing's Over' by INFINITE.On the other hand, 'Watercolor' is a sentimental song with touching lyrics.It highlights the members of Lovelyz' sweet tone of voice.Watch Lovelyz' lovely performance above!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)