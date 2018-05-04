[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'O.M.G' HALO Is Back!



(Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

K-pop boy group HALO unveiled its latest track for the first time at SBS MTV 'The Show'.On May 1 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', HALO dropped the latest track 'O.M.G' released on the day.The song 'O.M.G' is a disco-pop track with a combination of funky electronic guitar riffs and synths.The complex rhythm also adds more dynamics to the song.The lyrics of the song draw a betrayal by a lover, and the groovy dance moves further mesmerize the audience.Debuted in 2014, HALO is consisted of six members. But due to scheduling conflicts, the member JAEYONG won't participate in the upcoming promotion activities of the song.Therefore, the group will hold activities with five members.Enjoy HALO's amazing performance below!(SBS Star)