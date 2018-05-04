SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Take a Look at These Five Gorgeous Celebrity Siblings!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Take a Look at These Five Gorgeous Celebrity Siblings!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.05.04 17:58 수정 2018.05.04 18:37 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Take a Look at These Five Gorgeous Celebrity Siblings!
There is no rule that a celebrity must be good-looking, but countless celebrities dazzle our eyes with their astonishing beauty.

Although your appearance is not everything, you sometimes wish that you looked as attractive as a celebrity on television.

Life can seem quite unfair in that sense: some celebrities are gorgeous themselves, but they also have siblings who look as gorgeous as them.

Their siblings are so good-looking that they ended up making debut.

Let's find out who they are!

1. Kim Tae-hee & Lee WanCelebrity siblingsOften referred to as the most beautiful actress in Korea, Kim Tae-hee has a brother who debuted as an actor after her.

Kim Tae-hee's younger brother Lee Wan debuted on SBS' hit drama 'Stairway to Heaven' in 2004.

2. DARA & THUNDERCelebrity siblingsA member of a disbanded girl group 2NE1's DARA's younger brother THUNDER debuted as a member of a boy group MBLAQ in 2009.

THUNDER left MBLAQ back in 2014, now actively promotes as a solo artist.

3. DANAH & MINOCelebrity siblingsA boy group WINNER's member MINO has a younger sister, who actually debuted before MINO.

DANAH debuted as a girl group New.F.O in 2011, but it seems the group has been inactive for some time. 

MINO apparently adores DANAH a lot, and his fellow members previously revealed that he often talks about DANAH to them.

4. Jung Ilhoon & JOOCelebrity siblingsA member of a boy group BTOB's Jung Ilhoon's older sister is a solo artist JOO.

JOO debuted in 2008, before BTOB's debut in 2012.

Even though Jung Ilhoon and JOO lookalike, the two have fooled many people into thinking that they were dating when they were seen walking arm in arm at the end of a music show in the past.

5. BARO & ICelebrity siblingsA boy group B1A4's member BARO's younger sister I debuted in 2017, about six years after BARO. 

An interesting fact is that they both debuted under the same management agency WM Entertainment.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'daraxxi' 'ilhoonmj' 'baroganatanatda' Instagram, MBC)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호