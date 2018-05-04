[SBS Star] Take a Look at These Five Gorgeous Celebrity Siblings!

There is no rule that a celebrity must be good-looking, but countless celebrities dazzle our eyes with their astonishing beauty.Although your appearance is not everything, you sometimes wish that you looked as attractive as a celebrity on television.Life can seem quite unfair in that sense: some celebrities are gorgeous themselves, but they also have siblings who look as gorgeous as them.Their siblings are so good-looking that they ended up making debut.Let's find out who they are!Often referred to as the most beautiful actress in Korea, Kim Tae-hee has a brother who debuted as an actor after her.Kim Tae-hee's younger brother Lee Wan debuted on SBS' hit drama 'Stairway to Heaven' in 2004.A member of a disbanded girl group 2NE1's DARA's younger brother THUNDER debuted as a member of a boy group MBLAQ in 2009.THUNDER left MBLAQ back in 2014, now actively promotes as a solo artist.A boy group WINNER's member MINO has a younger sister, who actually debuted before MINO.DANAH debuted as a girl group New.F.O in 2011, but it seems the group has been inactive for some time.MINO apparently adores DANAH a lot, and his fellow members previously revealed that he often talks about DANAH to them.A member of a boy group BTOB's Jung Ilhoon's older sister is a solo artist JOO.JOO debuted in 2008, before BTOB's debut in 2012.Even though Jung Ilhoon and JOO lookalike, the two have fooled many people into thinking that they were dating when they were seen walking arm in arm at the end of a music show in the past.A boy group B1A4's member BARO's younger sister I debuted in 2017, about six years after BARO.An interesting fact is that they both debuted under the same management agency WM Entertainment.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'daraxxi' 'ilhoonmj' 'baroganatanatda' Instagram, MBC)(SBS Star)