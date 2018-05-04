[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Says His Members Give Energy to Help Him Overcome Struggles

V from K-pop boy band BTS unveiled a story in which his members and he could build a stronger relationship.On May 2, the official YouTube channel of the group 'BANGTANTV' released the seventh episode of its original documentary series 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE'.From the episode, the story behind the group's amazing performance in Japan was unveiled.The members of BTS have always mentioned that they were touched by their fans whenever they had tours in various countries.Yet the members also had stories that they could never tell their fans.The member V confessed the time he had struggles from an acting experience.V is noted to be the one who barely expresses stress he gets from work. But when he was in KBS' drama 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' (2016-2017), he said he was extremely pressured.One day, V talked to the member JIMIN about the situation. He said, "I told JIMIN that I couldn't concentrate on anything, and I burst into tears."JIMIN, worried to see V's unfamiliar side, called all members at one place, and the members listened to V's struggle.After listening to V's struggle, the members responded, "We can't help you.", but the words after this response impressed V.V noted that the members said, "We can't help you, but we can give you energy and power to overcome the struggle."From the response of his members, V realized that he should not hold onto his feelings.He said, "I thought everything would be fine as long as I had patience to overcome the struggle alone."He continued, "But I was wrong. I felt that I have my members right next to me."V highlighted that from the incident, he could build stronger ties with his members.The public responded to V's confession, saying, "That's why they are so dependent on each other.", "They are the one.", "What a great friendship!", and many more.(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)