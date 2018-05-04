[SBS Star] The Photos of Suzy in Middle School Show Her Unchanged Beauty!

Photos of singer/actress Suzy in middle school are unveiled online and highlight her unchanged beauty.In recent days, a post from an online community released photos of Suzy in middle school.From the photos, Suzy is gazing at the camera with her big, circular eyes.Although the photos were taken long time ago, they expose Suzy's unchanged beautiful appearance.The public responded to the photos, "She hasn't changed at all.", "She's so cute and beautiful.", "Wait, I thought the photos were taken in recent days!", and many more.Meanwhile, Suzy joined the commemorative awards ceremony 'The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards' as one of the hosts on May 3 and garnered attention from the public.With the exposure of her excellent chemistry with other hosts of the event, Suzy also received the popularity awards.(Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, Online Community, 'skuukzky' Instagram)(SBS Star)