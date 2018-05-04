SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] NCT Tops Billboard's Emerging Artists Chart for the First Time as a K-pop Act
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] NCT Tops Billboard's Emerging Artists Chart for the First Time as a K-pop Act

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.05.04 16:57 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] NCT Tops Billboards Emerging Artists Chart for the First Time as a K-pop Act
K-pop boy group NCT became the first K-pop act to rank No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists Chart.

NCT topped Billboard's Emerging Artists Chart for the week ending on May 5, marking it the first time for a K-pop act to lead the list.

Last week, NCT was ranked No. 2 on the chart, which was already a notable achievement.NCTThe Emerging Artists chart ranks the most popular developing artists of the week, using the same formula as the all-encompassing Billboard Artist 100, which measures artist activity across multiple Billboard charts, including the Billboard Hot 100, Billboard 200 and the Social 50.NCTDebuted in 2016, NCT currently consists of 18 members, after adding three new members―JUNGWOO, KUN, and LUCAS to the group in the beginning of the year. 

The group extends itself to sub-units, which include NCT 127, NCT Dream, NCT U, while more offshoots are expected in the future.

Meanwhile, all members of NCT are planning to meet their fans at a fan meeting 'SPRING' on May 7.NCT(Lee Narin, Credit= 'billboard' Official Website, 'NCT.smtown' Facebook, 'nct' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호