[SBS Star] NCT Tops Billboard's Emerging Artists Chart for the First Time as a K-pop Act

K-pop boy group NCT became the first K-pop act to rank No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists Chart.NCT topped Billboard's Emerging Artists Chart for the week ending on May 5, marking it the first time for a K-pop act to lead the list.Last week, NCT was ranked No. 2 on the chart, which was already a notable achievement.The Emerging Artists chart ranks the most popular developing artists of the week, using the same formula as the all-encompassing Billboard Artist 100, which measures artist activity across multiple Billboard charts, including the Billboard Hot 100, Billboard 200 and the Social 50.Debuted in 2016, NCT currently consists of 18 members, after adding three new members―JUNGWOO, KUN, and LUCAS to the group in the beginning of the year.The group extends itself to sub-units, which include NCT 127, NCT Dream, NCT U, while more offshoots are expected in the future.Meanwhile, all members of NCT are planning to meet their fans at a fan meeting 'SPRING' on May 7.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'billboard' Official Website, 'NCT.smtown' Facebook, 'nct' Instagram)(SBS Star)