[SBS Star] VIDEO: The Rose Fills the Stage with Love on 'The Show'
K-pop boy band The Rose filled the stage with two contrasting emotions of love on 'The Show'.

On May 1 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', The Rose covered 10cm's 'Love in the Milky Way Cafe' and performed to the group's new title track 'BABY'.

'Love in the Milky Way Cafe' is a song released in 2011 that was covered by many singers in the past, including a popular duo AKMU.

On this day, the members of The Rose melted the viewers' hearts with their candy-like singing voice.
 

For 'BABY', The Rose gave off completely different vibe on stage.

The members of The Rose disclosed their sorrowful feeling after a heartbreaking breakup.
 

Check out The Rose's two contrasting stages above!

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star) 
