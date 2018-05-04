[SBS Star] Jung Hae In & Son Ye-jin Spotted Holding Hands at 'The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards'

Korean actor Jung Hae In and actress Son Ye-jin were seen holding each other's hand at 'The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards'.On May 3, many celebrities attended 'The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards', which was held in COEX, Seoul.'Baeksang Arts Awards' is an award ceremony held annually since 1965.It is to honor outstanding achievements in the Korean entertainment industry.Jung Hae In and Son Ye-jin, who currently star in JTBC's romance drama 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' as a couple, appeared at the award ceremony together.The two walked along the red carpet towards the step and repeat holding hands, and posed arm in arm in front of the press.On this day, they looked as if they are a real celebrity couple.At the event, Jung Hae In had the honor of receiving the popularity award, which was determined entirely by the number of votes made online.(Lee Narin, Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)