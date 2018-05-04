SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jung Hae In & Son Ye-jin Spotted Holding Hands at 'The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Jung Hae In & Son Ye-jin Spotted Holding Hands at 'The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards'

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.05.04 15:29 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jung Hae In & Son Ye-jin Spotted Holding Hands at The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards
Korean actor Jung Hae In and actress Son Ye-jin were seen holding each other's hand at 'The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards'.

On May 3, many celebrities attended 'The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards', which was held in COEX, Seoul.

'Baeksang Arts Awards' is an award ceremony held annually since 1965.

It is to honor outstanding achievements in the Korean entertainment industry.Jung Hae In and Son Ye-jinJung Hae In and Son Ye-jin, who currently star in JTBC's romance drama 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' as a couple, appeared at the award ceremony together.

The two walked along the red carpet towards the step and repeat holding hands, and posed arm in arm in front of the press.  

On this day, they looked as if they are a real celebrity couple.Jung Hae In and Son Ye-jinJung Hae In and Son Ye-jinAt the event, Jung Hae In had the honor of receiving the popularity award, which was determined entirely by the number of votes made online.

▶ [SBS Star] Jung Hae In & Suzy Receive the Popularity Award at 'The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards'

(Lee Narin, Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호