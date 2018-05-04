SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Suzy and Park Bo Gum Perfectly Lead 'The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards'!
[SBS Star] Suzy and Park Bo Gum Perfectly Lead 'The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards'!

Singer/actress Suzy and actor Park Bo Gum had the greatest chemistry at 'The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards'.

On May 3, the commemorative awards ceremony 'The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards' was held in Seoul.

For the event, entertainer Shin Dong-yub, Suzy, and Park Bo Gum took the role of the ceremony's host.Baeksang Arts AwardsFrom the opening of the ceremony, Suzy noted, "It's my pleasure to be back for the ceremony. I'm honored to stand here again as the host three years in a row."Baeksang Arts AwardsShe added, "Thank you so much for those who have improved the dignity of the awards ceremony."

Suzy soon asked Park Bo Gum about how he felt to become the ceremony's host.

Park Bo Gum replied, "I'm sincerely honored to lead this meaningful, commemorative ceremony."Baeksang Arts AwardsThe three hosts boasted their amazing harmony and teamwork during the event.

The public responded to the three hosts' participation in the ceremony, saying, "They look so great together.", "Great job! I really enjoyed watching the ceremony.", "They are beautiful.", and many more.

Meanwhile, Suzy received the popularity award on this day.Baeksang Arts AwardsShe said, "I feel honored to host the event three years in a row and receive this award. Thank you so much for my fans, and I will be back with a new project soon."

(Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, JTBC)

(SBS Star)  
