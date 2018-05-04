[SBS Star] Yoona to Release a Collaboration Single with Lee Sang Soon

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member and actress Yoona is confirmed to release a solo track.On May 4, it was announced that Yoona and Lee Sang Soon's collaboration track from their recent variety show 'Hyori's Homestay 2' is coming out as an official release.Yoona currently works as a part-timer at Lee Hyori and Lee Sang Soon couple's house in Jeju Island.Composed by Lee Sang Soon, 'To You' is an acoustic ballad track with lyrics written by Yoona.Lee Sang Soon reportedly composed the song inspired by the beautiful scenery of Jeju Island, while Yoona wrote about the precious moments she spent together with the couple.The single 'To You' is set to be released on May 13 at 6PM KST.(Credit= SM Entertainment, JTBC Hyori's Homestay 2)(SBS Star)