[SBS Star] NCT DOYOUNG's Friends Reveal How Thoughtful He Was Back in School

K-pop boy group NCT's member DOYOUNG's kind personality is gaining attention from many K-pop fans.Recently, an interesting post about DOYOUNG was uploaded on an online community in Korea.The post included a few screenshots and picture that showed DOYOUNG's schooldays.The two screenshots were of different types of delicious-looking food laid out on a table.Apparently, DOYOUNG had invited his friends over to his house and cooked for them.In one of the screenshots, it said, "Kim Dong-young (DOYOUNG's real name), you are the greatest. It tasted amazing."In the picture, there is an election flyer with DOYOUNG's face and name for school election.According to the picture, his election pledges included implementing a mentoring system within class, conducting a meeting with teachers and students, and so on.It was previously revealed that DOYOUNG used to be a school president when he was in high school, and it is assumed the flyer was from then.This post showed how much of a pure and caring person DOYOUNG was when he was a teenager.Meanwhile, DOYOUNG's group NCT 2018 is scheduled to hold a fan meeting 'SPRING' on May 7.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'nct' Instagram, 'NCT.smtown' Facebook)(SBS Star)