SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] NCT DOYOUNG's Friends Reveal How Thoughtful He Was Back in School
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] NCT DOYOUNG's Friends Reveal How Thoughtful He Was Back in School

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.05.04 14:27 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] NCT DOYOUNGs Friends Reveal How Thoughtful He Was Back in School
K-pop boy group NCT's member DOYOUNG's kind personality is gaining attention from many K-pop fans.

Recently, an interesting post about DOYOUNG was uploaded on an online community in Korea.

The post included a few screenshots and picture that showed DOYOUNG's schooldays.DOYOUNGThe two screenshots were of different types of delicious-looking food laid out on a table.

Apparently, DOYOUNG had invited his friends over to his house and cooked for them.

In one of the screenshots, it said, "Kim Dong-young (DOYOUNG's real name), you are the greatest. It tasted amazing."DOYOUNGDOYOUNGIn the picture, there is an election flyer with DOYOUNG's face and name for school election.

According to the picture, his election pledges included implementing a mentoring system within class, conducting a meeting with teachers and students, and so on.DOYOUNGIt was previously revealed that DOYOUNG used to be a school president when he was in high school, and it is assumed the flyer was from then.

This post showed how much of a pure and caring person DOYOUNG was when he was a teenager.

Meanwhile, DOYOUNG's group NCT 2018 is scheduled to hold a fan meeting 'SPRING' on May 7.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'nct' Instagram, 'NCT.smtown' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호