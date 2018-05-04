[SBS Star] Namkoong Min Suits Up for 'The Undatables'!

The first publicity stills of Korean actor Namkoong Min's upcoming drama have been revealed.On May 2, some photos of Namkoong Min during the shooting of SBS' new romance drama 'The Undatables' were released online.In the photos, Namkoong Min wears stylish suits, looking professional.'The Undatables' is about 'Hoon Nam' (Namkoong Min), who does not believe in love meets a woman 'Jung Eum' (Hwang Jung Eum).'Jung Eum' is a woman who has given up on her love life after failing in many relationships in the past.Although 'Hoon Nam' is charming and good at relationships, he has no interest in love.On the other hand, everything is about love for 'Jung Eum'.Nevertheless, it has been so long since she went on a romantic date that she cannot even recall when she last kissed a guy.In 2011, Namkoong Min and Hwang Jung Eum acted as siblings on MBC's drama 'Can You Hear My Heart?'.This time, Namkoong Min and Hwang Jung Eum will be showing off their sweet romance and amazing chemistry as a couple.'The Undatables' is scheduled to air its first episode on May 23.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)