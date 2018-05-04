[SBS Star] Korean Celebrities with Uncommon Family Names!

You would probably know that Kim, Lee, and Park are the most common last names in Korea.Interestingly enough, some of Korean celebrities are known for not only their talents, but also for their extremely rare family names.Check out the list of seven Korean celebrities with unique last names below.Calling himself as "Korea's first celebrity with the last name Ong", Ong Seong Wu's last name 'Ong' is very rare in Korea.He revealed that about 723 people in Korea have the same last name, during his recent guest appearance at MBC's talk show 'Radio Star'.TAEYANG's last name 'Dong' is another extremely rare last name in Korea.Only about 5,000 people in Korea have the name that starts with 'Dong'.SEUNGKWAN's last name 'Boo' is the one originated in Jeju Island, and SEUNGKWAN himself is from Jeju.About 10,000 people in Korea share the same one.Yook Sungjae's last name 'Yook' is pretty common compared to other celebrities listed here, but still it is hard to find one nearby.About 21,000 Koreans have the last name 'Yook'.Unlike typical Korean last names with one syllable, there are several last names with two syllables in Korea.Namkoong Min's 'Namkoong' is the most common Korean last name with two syllables (around 21,000), but it is still listed as one of the rare family names of the country.Actress Kyeon Mi-ri, who is also the mother of actresses Lee Yoo Bi and Lee Da In, has a unique family name as well.There are only about 1,200 people in Korea with the last name 'Kyeon'.Child actress Kal So Won, who starred in the movie 'Miracle in Cell No.7' (2012), is another celebrity with an uncommon last name.Only about 2,000 Koreans have the same last name as hers.(Credit= SBS funE, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)