SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] U-KNOW Yunho's Change as a Kindergarten Teacher Touches the Hearts of Many
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] U-KNOW Yunho's Change as a Kindergarten Teacher Touches the Hearts of Many

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.05.04 11:23 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] U-KNOW Yunhos Change as a Kindergarten Teacher Touches the Hearts of Many
U-KNOW Yunho from K-pop boy group TVXQ! turned into a kindergarten teacher and sincerely approached his students.

On May 1 and 2 episodes of the group's online show 'The 72 Hours of TVXQ!', U-KNOW Yunho was getting ready for his first day of work.U-KNOW YunhoFrom the previous episode, the members of TVXQ! submitted their applications to various positions, and U-KNOW Yunho applied for a teaching position at a kindergarten.

Just before the day he was on his way to work, U-KNOW Yunho prepared cute dance moves along the song 'The Shark Song' to perform in front of his students.U-KNOW YunhoHe also prepared reading a fairy tale and exposed his passion for work.U-KNOW YunhoOn the first day of his work, U-KNOW Yunho surprised his coworkers with diligence.

He, for instance, wore hair accessories and practiced dance moves while he was on the bus.U-KNOW YunhoMoreover, he naturally approached his students by calling himself with the catchy nickname 'Vitamin Yunho'.U-KNOW YunhoHis sincere attitude was once again mentioned by his coworker on her social media account.

The coworker wrote a long message on her account, saying, "I can't fully express who he is, but from the three days with him, I've realized that he is a passionate person with serious attitude."

She continued, "He has tried his best during the time the camera was on, and also during the time the camera was off. All of us acknowledge his efforts."U-KNOW YunhoThe coworker highlighted, "The students miss him everyday. He was the humble, diligent, and sincere figure, and that must be the reason why he is the leader of his group."

The public responded to the episodes and the coworker's note, "He's the symbol of passion.", "He is always sincere.", "It's good to see him with kids!", and many more.

(Credit= V LIVE 'my SMTelevision')

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호