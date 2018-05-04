[SBS Star] U-KNOW Yunho's Change as a Kindergarten Teacher Touches the Hearts of Many

U-KNOW Yunho from K-pop boy group TVXQ! turned into a kindergarten teacher and sincerely approached his students.On May 1 and 2 episodes of the group's online show 'The 72 Hours of TVXQ!', U-KNOW Yunho was getting ready for his first day of work.From the previous episode, the members of TVXQ! submitted their applications to various positions, and U-KNOW Yunho applied for a teaching position at a kindergarten.Just before the day he was on his way to work, U-KNOW Yunho prepared cute dance moves along the song 'The Shark Song' to perform in front of his students.He also prepared reading a fairy tale and exposed his passion for work.On the first day of his work, U-KNOW Yunho surprised his coworkers with diligence.He, for instance, wore hair accessories and practiced dance moves while he was on the bus.Moreover, he naturally approached his students by calling himself with the catchy nickname 'Vitamin Yunho'.His sincere attitude was once again mentioned by his coworker on her social media account.The coworker wrote a long message on her account, saying, "I can't fully express who he is, but from the three days with him, I've realized that he is a passionate person with serious attitude."She continued, "He has tried his best during the time the camera was on, and also during the time the camera was off. All of us acknowledge his efforts."The coworker highlighted, "The students miss him everyday. He was the humble, diligent, and sincere figure, and that must be the reason why he is the leader of his group."The public responded to the episodes and the coworker's note, "He's the symbol of passion.", "He is always sincere.", "It's good to see him with kids!", and many more.(Credit= V LIVE 'my SMTelevision')(SBS Star)