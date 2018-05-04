[SBS Star] Jung Hae In & Suzy Receive the Popularity Award at 'The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards'

The two popularity awards at 'The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards' were awarded to Korean actor Jung Hae In and actress/singer Suzy.On May 3, 'The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards' was held in COEX, Seoul, and many celebrities attended the event.'Baeksang Arts Awards' is an annual awards ceremony held since 1965.It is to honor outstanding achievements in the Korean entertainment industry.The winners of the popularity award were determined entirely by the number of votes made online.On this day, Suzy was one of the hosts alongside entertainer Shin Dong-yup and actor Park Bo Gum.Upon receiving the popularity award, Suzy said, "I feel honored to be hosting the event three years in a row, and also to be receiving this award. I would like to thank my fans for voting for me. I will be back with a new project soon."Despite the lengthy period that Suzy has been off the screen, she has proven her never-ending popularity once again.The last drama that Suzy participated in was SBS' drama 'While You Were Sleeping' last year with actor Lee Jong Suk.When Jung Hae In's name was announced, he seemed very surprised.Jung Hae In said, "Wow, I'm really nervous right now. I will continue to do my best when acting. I will also become a person who is able to appreciate small things."The actor added, "Lastly, I will take slow steps on this path that is gratefully given to me. Thank you everyone for helping me come this far."Recently, Jung Hae In has been gaining lots of attention for his role in his current drama JTBC's 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food'.(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC, Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)