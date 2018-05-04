SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jung Hae In & Suzy Receive the Popularity Award at 'The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Jung Hae In & Suzy Receive the Popularity Award at 'The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards'

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.05.04 10:47 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jung Hae In & Suzy Receive the Popularity Award at The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards
The two popularity awards at 'The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards' were awarded to Korean actor Jung Hae In and actress/singer Suzy.

On May 3, 'The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards' was held in COEX, Seoul, and many celebrities attended the event.

'Baeksang Arts Awards' is an annual awards ceremony held since 1965.

It is to honor outstanding achievements in the Korean entertainment industry.

The winners of the popularity award were determined entirely by the number of votes made online.

On this day, Suzy was one of the hosts alongside entertainer Shin Dong-yup and actor Park Bo Gum.SuzyUpon receiving the popularity award, Suzy said, "I feel honored to be hosting the event three years in a row, and also to be receiving this award. I would like to thank my fans for voting for me. I will be back with a new project soon."

Despite the lengthy period that Suzy has been off the screen, she has proven her never-ending popularity once again.

The last drama that Suzy participated in was SBS' drama 'While You Were Sleeping' last year with actor Lee Jong Suk.SuzyWhen Jung Hae In's name was announced, he seemed very surprised.

Jung Hae In said, "Wow, I'm really nervous right now. I will continue to do my best when acting. I will also become a person who is able to appreciate small things."

The actor added, "Lastly, I will take slow steps on this path that is gratefully given to me. Thank you everyone for helping me come this far."

Recently, Jung Hae In has been gaining lots of attention for his role in his current drama JTBC's 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food'.Jung Hae In(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC, Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호