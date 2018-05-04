SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel's Positive Attitude Impresses His Fans
Kang Daniel from K-pop boy group Wanna One showed his positive attitude from a variety show.

On May 3 episode of MBC variety show 'It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets', Kang Daniel joined a trip to Jeju Island with the cast members of the show.

From the previous episode, Kang Daniel showed up late after his intense schedule.
It's Dangerous Beyond the BlanketsIt's Dangerous Beyond the BlanketsHe hurriedly took various snacks and fruits to enjoy a short break in Jeju Island.

The latest episode of the show featured Kang Daniel and the cast member Loco preparing a meal late at night.It's Dangerous Beyond the BlanketsThe special meal of the day was a hamburger. Two of them shared time to make the dish, and their bright smiles melted hearts of the viewers of the program.It's Dangerous Beyond the BlanketsThe episode was especially notable to discover Kang Daniel's positive perceptions.

While they were having a meal, Loco listened to Kang Daniel talking about his intense schedule.

Kang Daniel confessed, "I slept four hours yesterday. I went to a hair salon at 2AM, had various performances and an autograph signing event, and here I am in Jeju Islad."It's Dangerous Beyond the BlanketsWhen Loco asked Kang Daniel, "When did you have so many performances? Are you not going to the music programs next week?", Kang Daniel laughed.

Kang Daniel said, "I don't know why I have to do so many performances beforehand. I'm not really curious about my schedules. I just do what I'm told to do."It's Dangerous Beyond the BlanketsAlthough Kang Daniel was extremely exhausted from intense schedule, he didn't stop smiling.

When he finally lay down on the bed and covered himself with blankets, he grinned until he fell asleep.It's Dangerous Beyond the BlanketsThe public responded to Kang Daniel's attitude, "Wow, he's so positive.", "If I were him, I can't laugh like that.", "Go Daniel! You're doing great!", and many more.

(Credit= MBC It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets)

(SBS Star) 
