[SBS Star] Kang Daniel's Positive Attitude Impresses His Fans

Kang Daniel from K-pop boy group Wanna One showed his positive attitude from a variety show.On May 3 episode of MBC variety show 'It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets', Kang Daniel joined a trip to Jeju Island with the cast members of the show.From the previous episode, Kang Daniel showed up late after his intense schedule.He hurriedly took various snacks and fruits to enjoy a short break in Jeju Island.The latest episode of the show featured Kang Daniel and the cast member Loco preparing a meal late at night.The special meal of the day was a hamburger. Two of them shared time to make the dish, and their bright smiles melted hearts of the viewers of the program.The episode was especially notable to discover Kang Daniel's positive perceptions.While they were having a meal, Loco listened to Kang Daniel talking about his intense schedule.Kang Daniel confessed, "I slept four hours yesterday. I went to a hair salon at 2AM, had various performances and an autograph signing event, and here I am in Jeju Islad."When Loco asked Kang Daniel, "When did you have so many performances? Are you not going to the music programs next week?", Kang Daniel laughed.Kang Daniel said, "I don't know why I have to do so many performances beforehand. I'm not really curious about my schedules. I just do what I'm told to do."Although Kang Daniel was extremely exhausted from intense schedule, he didn't stop smiling.When he finally lay down on the bed and covered himself with blankets, he grinned until he fell asleep.The public responded to Kang Daniel's attitude, "Wow, he's so positive.", "If I were him, I can't laugh like that.", "Go Daniel! You're doing great!", and many more.(Credit= MBC It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets)(SBS Star)