[SBS Star] The Charming Interviewer Eric Nam Also Meets Ryan Reynolds!
[SBS Star] The Charming Interviewer Eric Nam Also Meets Ryan Reynolds!

작성 2018.05.03
K-pop artist Eric Nam snapped a picture with Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds.

On May 3, Eric Nam posted a picture of his impressive daily life on his social media account.

In the picture, Eric Nam smiles next to Ryan Reynolds, who came to Korea to promote his upcoming film 'Deadpool 2'.Eric NamThis was presumably taken after Eric Nam having an interview with Ryan Reynolds for NAVER V LIVE the day before.

Even though the two have only just met, they look like they have already become close with Ryan Reynolds putting his arm around Eric Nam's shoulder.

Born and raised in the U.S., Eric Nam's fluent English along with his friendly personality allow him to interview, and instantly become close to overseas actors and actresses visiting Korea.Eric NamEric NamEric Nam has interviewed a number of overseas actors and actresses in the past, and displayed his close friendship with many of them through his social media account, including Amanda Seyfried, Matt Damon, Chloë Grace Moretz, Paris Hilton, and more.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'parishilton' 'RealEricNam' Instagram, 'eric_nam' me2day)

(SBS Star)    
