[SBS Star] VIDEO: UNB's Special 'Feeling' Mesmerizes Everyone

K-pop boy group UNB dropped its latest track 'Feeling' at SBS MTV 'The Show'.On May 1 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', UNB performed the latest title track 'Feeling' from its album 'BOYHOOD' released on April 7.'Feeling' is based on a catchy, trendy beat and melody.The memorable hook and frenetic dance moves also gain attention from the public.Although UNB is a newly-debuted group, it is getting incessant popularity with the song.Enjoy UNB's powerful performance below!(Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)