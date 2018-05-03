[SBS Star] Kim Min-jae Was an Idol Trainee for Four Years?

Korean actor Kim Min-jae revealed that he used to train to become an idol singer.On May 3, Kim Min-jae sat down for an interview with reporters from various media outlets at a cafe.During the interview, he said, "I've been doing music since when I was 17, I still spend time doing music when I'm free. I was actually a trainee for about four years."The actor said, "When I was a trainee, the only things I could say were 'Thank you' and 'Sorry'. I couldn't express the true feelings inside me."He continued, "One day, my agency told me to join an acting class to help me express different emotions well when singing songs. I found acting fun, as I was able to let my anger out and even swear while reading the script."Then, Kim Min-jae revealed that he had no regret of ending his training days.He said, "There were lots of restrictions as a trainee. I couldn't do many things that I wanted to do, and I couldn't say anything when things felt unfair."Meanwhile, Kim Min-jae's new movie 'LOVE+SLING' is set to be released in theaters on May 9.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'real.be' Instagram, LOTTE Entertainment)(SBS Star)