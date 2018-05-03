SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: With the Shutter Sound, IN2IT Takes a 'SnapShot'!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: With the Shutter Sound, IN2IT Takes a 'SnapShot'!

작성 2018.05.03 17:28
K-pop boy band IN2IT dropped its latest title track at SBS MTV 'The Show'.

On May 1 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', IN2IT performed the title track 'SnapShot' released on April 19.IN2ITThe song has a snappy chorus and bass synth with the catchy phrase 'Clicking for a snapshot'.IN2ITThe memorable dance moves along the trendy melody of the song also garner attention from the public.IN2ITDebuted from the Mnet's survival show 'Boys24' (2016), IN2IT has seven members in the group.IN2ITWith the song 'SnapShot', the group impresses the audience with its distinctive music style.IN2ITCheck out IN2IT's performance below!
 

(Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star) 
