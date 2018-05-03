[SBS Star] VIDEO: With the Shutter Sound, IN2IT Takes a 'SnapShot'!

K-pop boy band IN2IT dropped its latest title track at SBS MTV 'The Show'.On May 1 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', IN2IT performed the title track 'SnapShot' released on April 19.The song has a snappy chorus and bass synth with the catchy phrase 'Clicking for a snapshot'.The memorable dance moves along the trendy melody of the song also garner attention from the public.Debuted from the Mnet's survival show 'Boys24' (2016), IN2IT has seven members in the group.With the song 'SnapShot', the group impresses the audience with its distinctive music style.Check out IN2IT's performance below!(Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)