[SBS Star] PENTAGON Regrets Giving 'Energetic' to Wanna One?
[SBS Star] PENTAGON Regrets Giving 'Energetic' to Wanna One?

작성 2018.05.03 16:43 수정 2018.05.03 20:02
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] PENTAGON Regrets Giving Energetic to Wanna One?
The members of K-pop boy group PENTAGON revealed how they felt about giving 'Energetic' to another boy group Wanna One.

On May 3 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party', three of PENTAGON's members―WOOSEOK, E'DAWN, and JINHO made a guest appearance.PENTAGONDuring the talk, the host Kim Shin-young said, "It is widely known that PENTAGON's leader HUI wrote and composed Wanna One's hit track 'Energetic'. I heard that WOOSEOK, you have participated in writing the lyrics as well."

She added, "I believe PENTAGON would have pulled off 'Energetic' well. Don't you feel sad that the song was given to Wanna One?".PENTAGONWOOSEOK answered, "Not really, because I didn't contribute to the song that much. To be honest, HUI did almost all the work."

JINHO mentioned, "I asked HUI about it before. He said he felt grateful that a great song was sang by a great group."PENTAGONHowever, E'DAWN said, "I regret giving it to Wanna One a little. Actually, not just a little. It's something that I regret the most in my life."

E'DAWN's playful yet honest words made everyone at the studio laugh out loud.PENTAGONMeanwhile, PENTAGON's title track 'Shine' from its sixth mini album 'Positive' entered top 100 real-time chart on Korea's major music streaming website earlier this month, which was the first time for the group to enter domestic music chart since debut.

▶ [SBS Star] PENTAGON Enters Music Chart for the First Time Since Debut

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC FM4U Kim Shin-young's Music Party, 'pentagon.unitedcube' 'WannaOne.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)   
