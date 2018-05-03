SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong to Release His First Japanese Single
[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong to Release His First Japanese Single

K-pop boy group JYJ's Kim Jae Joong is releasing his first single in Japan.

On May 3, Kim Jae Joong announced the news himself during his live radio show on NHK.
JYJ Kim Jae JoongHe explained, "(The new single) is a sad, sorrowful ballad song that delivers memories and emotions with honesty."

He also highlighted, "The high pitch of the song is another charm."
JYJ Kim Jae JoongThe new single 'Sign / Your Love' is expected to be unveiled on June 27 during Kim Jae Joong's live concert in Yokohama Arena, Japan.
JYJ Kim Jae JoongAfter being discharged from the military in 2016, Kim Jae Joong has been actively promoting in Japan as a singer.

He also broadened his career as an actor by starring in various dramas including 'Spy'(2015) and 'Manhole'(2017).

(Credit= C-JeS Entertainment)

(SBS Star)    
