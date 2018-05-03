[SBS Star] VIXX HYUK Gets Injured During a Fan Meeting in Japan

K-pop boy group VIXX's member HYUK got injured during a fan meeting in Japan.On May 3, VIXX's management agency Jellyfish Entertainment released on official statement regarding HYUK's injury.They said, "HYUK got injured during a fan meeting in Japan on May 2. He was immediately taken to the hospital, and got his eyes examined first as it was swollen around his eyes."They continued, "The test results showed his eyes were okay, and the swell is gone as well. Just in case though, a CT scan was done, but no problems were found. He had a minor wound on his jaw, so he received treatment for that."They commented, "HYUK is currently taking some rest after the examination and treatment at the hospital, but we have decided it would be better for HYUK to continue resting for a speedy recovery. Therefore, he will not be participating in the group's upcoming activities in Japan. The fan meeting in Osaka on May 4 will be held without HYUK."Earlier on April 17, VIXX made a comeback with its third full album 'EAU DE VIXX'.On May 26 and 27, the group is scheduled to have a concert 'VIXX LIVE LOST FANTASIA' in Seoul.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'RealVIXX' Facebook)(SBS Star)