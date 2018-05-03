[SBS Star] Hwang Chi Yeul was Hwang Min Hyun's Vocal Trainer?

Singer Hwang Chi Yeul revealed that he was once a vocal trainer for boy group NU'EST/Wanna One's Hwang Min Hyun.For the upcoming episode of KBS' 'Happy Together 3', Hwang Chi Yeul joined the program as a guest and shared his past career as a vocal trainer.During the show, Hwang Chi Yeul revealed that he had taught Hwang Min Hyun along with the other NU'EST members.He said, "Min Hyun was like the answer sheet with perfect score. When I taught him something, he practiced exactly as I taught him."He added, "Recently, I was sitting with NU'EST and Wanna One at an award ceremony. I was so proud."The full episode of 'Happy Together 3' with Hwang Chi Yeul airs tonight.(Credit= HOW Entertainment, YMC Entertainment, KBS Happy Together 3)(SBS Star)