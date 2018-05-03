SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Hwang Chi Yeul was Hwang Min Hyun's Vocal Trainer?
[SBS Star] Hwang Chi Yeul was Hwang Min Hyun's Vocal Trainer?

Singer Hwang Chi Yeul revealed that he was once a vocal trainer for boy group NU'EST/Wanna One's Hwang Min Hyun.

For the upcoming episode of KBS' 'Happy Together 3', Hwang Chi Yeul joined the program as a guest and shared his past career as a vocal trainer.

During the show, Hwang Chi Yeul revealed that he had taught Hwang Min Hyun along with the other NU'EST members.
Hwang Chi Yeul, Hwang Min HyunHe said, "Min Hyun was like the answer sheet with perfect score. When I taught him something, he practiced exactly as I taught him."

He added, "Recently, I was sitting with NU'EST and Wanna One at an award ceremony. I was so proud."
Happy Together 3The full episode of 'Happy Together 3' with Hwang Chi Yeul airs tonight.

(Credit= HOW Entertainment, YMC Entertainment, KBS Happy Together 3)

(SBS Star)   
