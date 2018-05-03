SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Suzy and Park Bo Gum Lead 'The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards' Today!
작성 2018.05.03 14:48 조회수
Singer/actress Suzy and actor Park Bo Gum lead the commemorative awards ceremony 'The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards' today.Baeksang Arts AwardsOn May 3, the renowned awards ceremony 'The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards' takes place in Seoul with the hosts Shin Dong Yeob, Suzy, and Park Bo Gum.Baeksang Arts AwardsThe ceremony has various awards and prizes for each category of arts. The nominated dramas for the awards are JTBC's 'Misty' (2018), KBS' 'Fight for My Way' (2017) and 'My Golden Life' (2017), tvN's 'Mother' (2018) and 'Stranger' (2017).

The actors and actresses from the 'Misty', 'Fight for My Way', 'Stranger', and 'My Golden Life' are also nominated for the best actor and actress awards, and the public is excited to see the renowned celebrities at one place for the most competitive race.

The public pays attention to the nominees for the films as well.

Actor Song Kang-ho, who has been in 'A Taxi Driver' (2017) and awarded to be the best actor from the films last year, is nominated for the prize again. He competes with various renowned actors.Baeksang Arts Awards'The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards' is aired on JTBC at 9:30PM KST in real time today.

(Credit= Baeksang Arts Awards, 'hodunu' Facebook, JYP, SM C&C, Blossom Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
