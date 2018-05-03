[SBS Star] VIDEO: Nobody's Cuter Than TWICE SANA

SANA from K-pop girl group TWICE melted hearts of her fans by caring them with the cutest facial expressions.On April 29, TWICE held its autograph signing event, and SANA showed up to the place with a beautiful flower coronet given by her fan.SANA incessantly expressed love towards her fans by giving a kiss, brightly smiling towards the camera, and whispering "The coffee's so good!".At one point, SANA abruptly called her fan, "Oppa!" with the cutest facial expression, and impressed her fans.The fans of SANA responded to the video of SANA's amazing expression of love, saying, "We can't live without SANA.", "She's so lovely", and many more.Meanwhile, her group TWICE has released its fifth mini album with the title track 'What is Love?' on April 9 and swept major music charts in Korea.(Credit= 'Dream' YouTube)(SBS Star)