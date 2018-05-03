SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Nobody's Cuter Than TWICE SANA
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Nobody's Cuter Than TWICE SANA

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.05.03 13:50 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Nobodys Cuter Than TWICE SANA
SANA from K-pop girl group TWICE melted hearts of her fans by caring them with the cutest facial expressions.TWICE SANAOn April 29, TWICE held its autograph signing event, and SANA showed up to the place with a beautiful flower coronet given by her fan.TWICE SANASANA incessantly expressed love towards her fans by giving a kiss, brightly smiling towards the camera, and whispering "The coffee's so good!".TWICE SANAAt one point, SANA abruptly called her fan, "Oppa!" with the cutest facial expression, and impressed her fans.TWICE SANAThe fans of SANA responded to the video of SANA's amazing expression of love, saying, "We can't live without SANA.", "She's so lovely", and many more.

Meanwhile, her group TWICE has released its fifth mini album with the title track 'What is Love?' on April 9 and swept major music charts in Korea.
 

(Credit= 'Dream' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호