[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Becomes a Narcissistic Vice-President and Appreciates His Coolness
작성 2018.05.03 11:43 수정 2018.05.03 13:22
A teaser video of actor Park Seo Jun's upcoming drama has been released.

On May 3, tvN's upcoming drama 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?' has unveiled the teaser video of the drama's male protagonist Park Seo Jun.
Park Seo JunFrom the released video, Park Seo Jun is in dandy, neat, black suits with his astonishingly tall height and cool appearance.Park Seo JunOn top of his amazing features, Park Seo Jun gains attention from the public with his firm postures and narcissistic facial expression by deeply gazing at a mirror.Park Seo JunPark Seo Jun, impressed by his look, exposes incessant self-affection. He quietly murmurs, "It's perfect!", and his witty response implies the drama's amusing plot.Park Seo JunThe drama 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?' draws a story of a narcissistic vice-president 'Lee Young Jun' and his loyal secretary 'Kim Mi So', and Park Seo Jun leads the drama with actress Park Min Young.

The first episode of the drama is aired on June 6, and the public is excited to see Park Seo Jun's change as a cool vice-president.

(Credit= tvN Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?)

(SBS Star)   
