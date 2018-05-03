[SBS Star] IU Makes Generous Donation to Help Children in Need

K-pop artist IU has donated a large amount of money to help children in need.On May 3, ChildFund Korea―one of the most influential international non-governmental organizations in Korea working for the welfare of children shared the news about IU's donation.They said, "Ahead of Children's Day on May 5, IU has donated 100 million won (approximately 93,000 dollars) to help children in need."They continued, "We couldn't keep IU's good deeds only to ourselves. She has always shown great interest in helping children in need. We hope more people will become aware of the importance of helping them by seeing her."According to ChildFund Korea, this is actually the second time IU donating 100 million won.Back in 2015, IU has donated 100 million won before Children's Day to the organization.Furthermore, they revealed that IU has donated 20 million won (approximately 19,000 dollars) to financially support five students who were struggling to pay their university tuition and boarding fees in the beginning of this year.Over the few years, IU has made 220 million won (approximately 204,000 dollars) donation in total.Meanwhile, IU appears in tvN's romance drama 'My Mister' with actor Lee Sun-kyun.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram)(SBS Star)