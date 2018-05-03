SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS Wins 'The Hall Of Stars Awards 2018' and Sweeps Spain!
[SBS Star] BTS Wins 'The Hall Of Stars Awards 2018' and Sweeps Spain!

2018.05.03
K-pop boy group BTS reportedly won the awards from 'The Hall of Stars Awards 2018' held in Madrid, Spain.

On April 30 local time, BTS won prizes from the ceremony's 'World Category' and 'Spain Category' voted by the fans of various artists.

The 'World Category' is based on the votes from several other countries except Spain. The 'Spain Category' is based on votes only in Spain.

Surprisingly, BTS won both categories, and it is the first time for the K-pop artist to win the awards.
BTSWhat is more impressive is that BTS has never had official debut or activities in Spain.

Although the group has not held any official activities in the country, Spain is completely mesmerized by the amazing performance and music of BTS.BTSThe presenters of the awards were also impressed by BTS' groundbreaking popularity and could not hide surprises.

The fans of BTS in Spain hope the winning of the honorable awards ignites the group to visit the country and widely promote its albums.

Meanwhile, BTS releases its third full album 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear' on May 18. The group has also scheduled its special comeback stage at the '2018 Billboard Music Awards' in Las Vegas on May 20 local time.

BTSBTS also hits various countries with the launch of its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF'. The tour begins from Seoul on August 25.

(Credit= 'bangtan.official' Facebook, THOS Awards 2018) 

(SBS Star)   
