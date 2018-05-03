[SBS Star] BIGBANG SEUNGRI Says His New Songs Will Be Released Soon!

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI revealed that he will be returning with new songs soon.On May 1, SEUNGRI posted a picture of himself DJing at a club in Sapporo, Japan on his social media account.SEUNGRI wrote a message in Japanese that said, "My DJing tour in Japan has ended. It honestly was the best."Then, he said, "The promotion for my solo album will begin soon. My new album may shock you. There will be lots of different events for this upcoming album, so get ready for them as well."Soon after this was posted, SEUNGRI shared two other pictures and message on his social media account.Along with self-portrait photos, he wrote a message in English, "Can't wait to summer my season and my new songs coming out soon."Previously, it was announced that SEUNGRI will be releasing a solo album this year.After the announcement, many fans hoped for the news to come true soon.Although the exact date has not been announced yet, they are excited, since SEUNGRI has now confirmed that it is going to happen in the near future.Currently, four members of BIGBANG―T.O.P, G-DRAGON, TAEYANG and DAESUNG are serving the national mandatory duty, and SEUNGRI is also planning to enlist in the military after the promotion of his solo album.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BIGBANG' Facebook, 'seungriseyo' Instagram)(SBS Star)