[SBS Star] Han Ye Ri Explains Why She Has to Continue Dancing and Acting
[SBS Star] Han Ye Ri Explains Why She Has to Continue Dancing and Acting

Actress Han Ye Ri explained the reason why she continues dancing and acting at the same time from a variety show.

On May 2 episode of MBC variety show 'Radio Star', Han Ye Ri and other actors and actresses joined the show as the guests of the week.

Han Ye Ri majored in traditional Korean dance from the School of Korean Traditional Arts at Korea National University of Arts.

She noted, "At first, I could not just give up on performing dance moves although I debuted as an actress."Han Ye RiHan Ye Ri continued, "So I actively participated in both fields got this special synergy. I received energy from each field and used it for both acting and dancing."Han Ye RiShe highlighted, "I've realized that it's the best to have both activities. So I could not give up on either one."Han Ye RiHan Ye Ri's dance activities have actually helped her career as an actress.

When she was in the film the 'Worst Woman' (2016), for instance, she could choreograph her own dance moves for the scene in the movie.Han Ye RiShe added, "When I was in SBS' drama 'Six Flying Dragons' (2016), I played the role of a dancer, and it was because the director knew that I majored in dance."

Han Ye Ri noted at the end, "It's also helpful when you have action scenes because you get to learn faster."

From the show, Han Ye Ri boasted her calm personality by confidently giving various accounts of her experiences in acting. Han Ye RiShe is currently in the SBS drama 'SWITCH' with actor Jang Keun Suk and mesmerizes the audience.

(Credit= MBC Radio Star, SBS, CGV ARTHOUSE) 

(SBS Star)     
