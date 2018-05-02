SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Check Out WINNER's 'EVERYDAY'!
SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Check Out WINNER's 'EVERYDAY'!

작성 2018.05.02 18:04 조회수
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Check Out WINNERs EVERYDAY!
K-pop boy group WINNER dropped its latest track at SBS 'Inkigayo'.WINNEROn April 29 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', WINNER performed the title track 'EVERYDAY' from its second full album released on April 4.WINNERThe song 'EVERYDAY' is a breezy trap track with urban, trendy melody and relaxed beat.WINNERThe member YOON and HOONY wrote the cheerful lyrics of the song, and their participation further accentuates the group's wide musical spectrum.WINNERThe groovy dance moves and naughty facial expressions of the members also catch the eyes of the public.WINNERCheck out WINNER's stunning performance below!
 

(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
