[SBS Star] VIDEO: Check Out WINNER's 'EVERYDAY'!

K-pop boy group WINNER dropped its latest track at SBS 'Inkigayo'.On April 29 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', WINNER performed the title track 'EVERYDAY' from its second full album released on April 4.The song 'EVERYDAY' is a breezy trap track with urban, trendy melody and relaxed beat.The member YOON and HOONY wrote the cheerful lyrics of the song, and their participation further accentuates the group's wide musical spectrum.The groovy dance moves and naughty facial expressions of the members also catch the eyes of the public.Check out WINNER's stunning performance below!(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)