[SBS Star] VIDEO: Listen to Eric Nam's Honest Confessions with His Latest Track!

K-pop artist Eric Nam performed his latest track at SBS 'Inkigayo'.On April 29 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Eric Nam dropped the title track 'Honestly…' from his third mini album released on April 11.The song 'Honestly…' draws a sincere confession of a man that evokes sympathy from the audience.The sound of a plain guitar and synth along the trendy beat and memorable lyrics of the song further gives a Western pop vibe.Eric Nam desperately looked for a change in his image. At the showcase of his new album, he said, "I was worried to see people dislike my change, but I would like to give a try to change their expectation and image on me."From the performance, it turns out that the song 'Honestly…' completely changes Eric Nam's image as an artist.Listen to his words with honesty!(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)