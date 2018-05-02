SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Listen to Eric Nam's Honest Confessions with His Latest Track!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Listen to Eric Nam's Honest Confessions with His Latest Track!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.05.02 18:03 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Listen to Eric Nams Honest Confessions with His Latest Track!
K-pop artist Eric Nam performed his latest track at SBS 'Inkigayo'.

On April 29 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Eric Nam dropped the title track 'Honestly…' from his third mini album released on April 11.Eric NamThe song 'Honestly…' draws a sincere confession of a man that evokes sympathy from the audience.

The sound of a plain guitar and synth along the trendy beat and memorable lyrics of the song further gives a Western pop vibe.Eric NamEric Nam desperately looked for a change in his image. At the showcase of his new album, he said, "I was worried to see people dislike my change, but I would like to give a try to change their expectation and image on me."Eric NamFrom the performance, it turns out that the song 'Honestly…' completely changes Eric Nam's image as an artist.Eric NamListen to his words with honesty!
 

(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호