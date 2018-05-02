[SBS Star] VIDEO: 2PM JUNHO Releases His Struggles for the Upcoming Drama 'Wok of Love'

JUNHO from K-pop boy group 2PM released several episodes of his struggle to play the role of a chef for his upcoming drama.On May 1, SBS 'Han Bam' had an interview with the cast members of SBS' upcoming drama 'Wok of Love'.For the interview, JUNHO, actress Jung Ryeo Won, and actor Jang Hyuk joined.JUNHO openly talked about the struggles he had to perfectly play out the chef role named 'Seo Poong'.He said, "Before I joined the drama, I have never cooked at home. I had delivery orders instead."JUNHO continued, "I tried my best to look like a chef. Since 'Seo Poong' has to be very skilled at using a wok, I've done several practices. My wrists were even swollen."Although JUNHO noted that he was not good at using a wok, he professionally cooked dishes by using a wok at the filming site of the drama.JUNHO's upcoming drama 'Wok of Love' draws a story of the chef 'Seo Poong' going through various difficulties in life as a popular chef and a chef at a failing restaurant.The drama also features a romance between the male and female protagonists, 'Seo Poong' and 'Dan Sae-woo', with their common interests in black bean paste noodles.The public responded to the interview, "Wow, he must have worked hard!", "He's like a real chef now.", "He's the symbol of relentless efforts.", and many more.(Credit= SBS Han Bam)(SBS Star)