[SBS Star] 'MIXNINE' Final Group's Debut Got Canceled?
[SBS Star] 'MIXNINE' Final Group's Debut Got Canceled?

작성 2018.05.02
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] MIXNINE Final Groups Debut Got Canceled?
The final debut members from recent survival audition program 'MIXNINE' may not debut under YG Entertainment.
MIXNINEOn May 2, several news outlets reported that the final group's debut got canceled as YG Entertainment and the members' individual agencies were unable to reach an agreement.

YG Entertainment and the agencies reportedly met multiple times in April, with the final meeting last week.
MIXNINEYG held onto its stance of having a 3-year contract for the group, with an album release each year.

During their domestic and international promotions as a group, they will spend a half of the year in their agencies.
MIXNINEHowever, some agencies ultimately decided not to accept the contract change, and asked YG to keep their original contract of 4 months.

The final group consists 9 members, including Woo Jinyoung, Kim Hyojin, Lee Rubin, Kim Byeongkwan, Choi Hyunsuk, Song Hangyeom, Kim Minseok, Lee Donghoon and Lee Byeonggon. 
MIXNINEYG Entertainment did not respond to these reports yet, but Woo Jinyoung's agency Happyface Entertainment confirmed that the group's debut plans have been canceled.

(Credit= 'jtbc.mixnine.official' Facebook, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
