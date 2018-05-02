SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Wanna One's Bae Jin Young Spotted While Taking Graduation Photos with His Friends
Bae Jin Young from K-pop boy group Wanna One took graduation photos with his friends and boasted his cool features.

In recent days, a post from an online community unveiled Bae Jin Young spending time with his friends to take graduation photos together.

Although Bae Jin Young is having an intense schedule from his group's activities, he joined to take the photos for his upcoming graduation next year.Bae Jin YoungFrom the photos, Bae Jin Young boasts his amazing body proportions with extremely small face.

Bae Jin Young is the renowned K-pop celebrity, but he seemed not to be aware of the fact when he was with his friends.

He took cute postures, made hearts with his hands, hugged and closely attached to his companions.Bae Jin YoungThe public responded to the photos, "His face is so small.", "I want to see him in real life.", "The worldwide star Bae Jin Young.", and many more.

Meanwhile, his group Wanna One is busily preparing for its upcoming world tour 'ONE: THE WORLD'.Bae Jin YoungThe group kicks off the tour at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul from June 1 to 3.

(Credit= Online Community, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook, 'WannaOne_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
