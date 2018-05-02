SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] J.Y. Park Strongly Denies His Relation to Religious Cult 'Salvation Sect'
[SBS Star] J.Y. Park Strongly Denies His Relation to Religious Cult 'Salvation Sect'

작성 2018.05.02
J.Y. Park, the head producer of Korea's top entertainment company JYP Entertainment, strongly denied recent accusations regarding his religion.

On May 2, entertainment media outlet Dispatch released an exclusive report that J.Y. Park is a devoted member of a religious cult, 'Salvation Sect'.

Salvation Sect is a pseudo religion associated with individuals charged in the Sewol Ferry disaster occurred on April 16, 2014.
J.Y. ParkShortly after the report, J.Y. Park himself strongly disclaimed his relation to Salvation Sect, through a post uploaded on his social media account. 

With the hashtag '#JYPfaith', he wrote, "A Salvation Sect assembly? A bible study that I paid for and rented a space for to lead the meeting, was a Salvation Sect assembly?

Around 100 people have gathered to listen to my lecture, and some attendees who called themselves as Salvation Sect members expressed their interest on my lecture, so they joined the meeting. Is this a Salvation Sect assembly?

No one including myself, nor any staff of JYP Entertainment, have relation to Salvation Sect or any of its businesses, but you claim it to be Salvation Sect?
J.Y. ParkHow prepared are you to handle the damages that will impact on me and our company, that you can just publish the report with such a topic without any fact-checking?

4 years ago, I started holding a bible study meeting with a friend, twice a week. Since then, friends of friends and more friends joined the meeting, so we are a gathering of around 30 members now. But you're calling this a Salvation Sect assembly?

Now that it has come down to this, I will upload my faith testimony so please read it thoroughly. If you find any content which causes problems legally or ethically, then your report may be proven to be appropriate, but if that's not the case, then you will definitely face legal responsibility for the damages occurred on us."

(Credit= 'followjyp' Facebook, 'asiansoul_jyp' Instagram)

(SBS Star)      
