[SBS Star] 'Wok of Love' Fires Its Start with the Most Bizarre Encounter Scene?
[SBS Star] 'Wok of Love' Fires Its Start with the Most Bizarre Encounter Scene?

작성 2018.05.02 15:41 조회수
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Wok of Love Fires Its Start with the Most Bizarre Encounter Scene?
The encounter of the protagonists from SBS' upcoming drama 'Wok of Love' finally takes place.

On April 30, SBS' upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama 'Wok of Love' released several teaser images of the drama's first episode.
Work of LoveFrom the released photos, JUNHO from K-pop boy group 2PM and actress Jung Ryeo Won are turned into the characters named 'Seo Poong' and 'Dan Sae-woo'.

They are sitting in front of a hair salon with some awkward postures.
Work of LoveJung Ryeo Won is in a white dress and full of excitement. JUNHO is in neat suits and gazing downward as if he is paying attention to other issues.

Noted to be the scene of the two characters' first encounter, the photos deliver the awkwardness and silence between the two.

Yet the mood of the scene soon changes as JUNHO kisses his girlfriend. Jung Ryeo Won, surprised to see his abrupt bold action, cannot take her eyes off from the couple, and her reaction further evokes curiosity from the audience.

Although 'Wok of Love' draws a romantic relationship between the two protagonists, the unique first encounter of the two characters suggests that the drama's plot will be completely different from other romance dramas.
Work of LoveThe drama 'Wok of Love' is about a chef who goes from running a high-end Chinese restaurant to a small local restaurant about to get closed down.

JUNHO's character the chef 'Seo Poong' goes through various difficulties in life as a popular chef and a chef at a failing restaurant.
Work of LoveJung Ryeo Won's character 'Dan Sae-woo' comes from a rich family, and the public is excited to see how the two characters build a relationship with their common interest in black bean paste noodles.

(Credit= SBS Wok of Love/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)    
