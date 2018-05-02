[풀영상] 강경화 장관 "남북미 3자회담 열릴 수 있다" CNN 인터뷰 자막 전체보기

플레이어 이동시키기 플레이어 닫기

강경화 외교부 장관이 미국 CNN 방송과 인터뷰에서 "북미 정상회담은 개최될 것이며 어떻게 진행되는지에 따라 남북미 3자 회담이 있을 수도 있다"고 전망했습니다.



강 장관은 남북정상회담을 하루 앞둔 지난 26일 CNN 방송의 대표 앵커 가운데 한명인 크리스티안 아만푸어를 서울에서 만나 인터뷰를 했습니다.



강 장관은 이번 정상회담에서 비핵화와 평화, 남북관계를 아우르는 '광범위한 현안'을 포함하는 공동성명이 채택될 것으로 암시했다고 CNN은 전했습니다.



정상회담 날 문재인 대통령과 김정은 북한 국무위원장의 '판문점 선언'이 발표되면서 강 장관의 전망은 현실이 됐습니다.



강 장관은 이번 회담의 의미와 북한과 비핵화에 대해 어떻게 접근해야 하는지에 대해서도 언급했습니다.



강 장관은 우선 1953년 이후 정전 상태인 남북한이 공식적인 평화협정을 향한 갑작스러운 움직임을 기대하는 것은 비현실적일 것이라고 말했습니다.



강 장관은 "적대감을 제거함으로써 평화의 실체를 만들어낼 필요가 있다. 그 후 양측에 충분한 신뢰가 있으면 평화조약에 서명할 준비가 된 것"이라고 강조했습니다.



강 장관은 남북정상회담 성사에 있어 "트럼프 대통령이 분명한 기여를 했다. 그는 취임 첫날부터 이 일을 움켜쥐기로 마음먹었다"고 말했습니다.



아래는 강 장관과 아만푸어 앵커의 인터뷰 대화 전문입니다.





강경화 장관 인터뷰 한글/영어 전문 (외교부 홈페이지 참조)



□ 아만푸어 앵커) 장관님, 저희 프로그램에 출연해 주셔서 감사합니다.



■ 강경화 장관) 감사합니다. 함께 하게 되어 대단히 기쁩니다.



□ 아만푸어 앵커) 이번 기회는 놀라운 기회입니다. 일각에서는 위험한 기회라고도 하는데요, 상황이 너무 빨리 전개되고 있는 것에 놀라고 계십니까? 사실 불과 4개월 전만해도 김정은은 자신의 책상에 핵 버튼이 있다고 말하고 이에 대해 트럼프 대통령도 유사하게 반응했었는데요.



■ 강경화 장관) 우리 모두 다 놀랐습니다. 분명히 기분 좋게 놀랐습니다. 모든 징후들을 보면 내일 문재인 대통령과 김정은 위원장 간 매우 성공적인 회담이 예상됩니다. 계속 해왔던 얘기인데 마치 올해 초 누군가 가속 페달을 밟아서 그 이후로 쉬지 않고 달리고 있는 것처럼 느껴집니다.



□ 아만푸어 앵커) 어떻게 그것이 가능했다고 보십니까?



■ 강경화 장관) 확실히 트럼프 대통령의 공이 큽니다. 트럼프 대통령은 취임 첫 날부터 이 문제에 대처하려는 결의를 보여 왔습니다. 문 대통령도 마찬가지였습니다. 두 대통령은 매우 긴밀히 협력해왔습니다. 때로는 상호보완적으로 때로는 서로 다른 메시지를 보냈지만, 결국 그러한 메시지는 북한을 핵보유국으로 절대 인정하지 않겠다는 것이었습니다. 또한 북한이 이러한 길을 계속 가면서 도발한다면 도발할 때마다 추가적인 제재에 직면하게 될 것이라는 것이었습니다. 그러나 이와 동시에 북한에게 변화해야 한다고 말해왔습니다. 그리고 변화할 경우 더 나은 미래를 제공할 것이고, 이를 위해 함께 협력할 의향이 있다고 말해왔습니다.



□ 아만푸어 앵커) 이제 어려운 부분에 직면했습니다. 김정은이 원하는 것이 무엇인가요? 문 대통령은 김정은이 전제 조건을 내걸지 않았다고 말했습니다. 심지어 줄곧 요구해왔던 미군 철수와 확실한 체제 보장도 요구하지 않았다고 하는데 정말입니까? 북한이 아무 것도 요구하지 않을 것이라고 보시는지요?



■ 강경화 장관) 김정은은 군사적 위협이 해소되고 체제가 보장된다면 핵무기를 보유할 이유가 없다고 말했습니다. 바로 이 점들이 김정은 위원장이 제시한 두 가지 사안인데 협상 테이블에서 더욱 명확하게 알게 될 것입니다. 비핵화 약속에 대한 세부사항들은 정상회담에서 구체화되고 탐색되어야 할 것입니다.



□ 아만푸어 앵커) 사람마다 비핵화가 무엇인지 대해 다르게 생각할 수 있습니다. 며칠 전 트럼프 대통령은 자신에게 있어 비핵화란 북한의 핵 프로그램을 해체하고 제거하는 것을 의미한다고 했습니다. 제거하고 끝내는 것입니다. 장관님이나 저나 같은 생각일 것입니다.



■ 강경화 장관) 네, 맞습니다.



□ 아만푸어 앵커) 북한이 말하는 비핵화는 무엇이라고 보십니까?



■ 강경화 장관) 다시 한 번 말씀드리자면 북한은 우리가 무엇을 원하는지 명확히 알고 있습니다. 북한은 또한 1992년 한국과 함께 비핵화를 약속했으며 비핵화란 모든 핵무기와 핵개발 프로그램을 한반도에서 제거한다는 것을 의미했습니다. 북한은 2005년 6자회담 당시에도 이러한 비핵화에 다시 한 번 합의했었습니다. 우리의 목표는 확실합니다. 비핵화는 목표이면서 동시에 과정이기도 합니다. 동 목표에 도달하기 위한 과정이 필요합니다. 우리가 할 일은 그 과정을 명확히 하는 것이라고 봅니다.



□ 아만푸어 앵커) 북한 지도자가 비핵화를 이야기하고 공식적인 평화협정을 통해 전쟁을 끝내고자 하는 것이 이번이 처음이 아니라고 비판하는 사람들도 있습니다. 하지만 과거에는 일종에 하향식 방식이었습니다. 다시 말해 경제 원조가 제공됐고 인도적 지원이 이루어졌고 일부 제재가 해제되다가 급작스럽게 모든 것이 한꺼번에 무너져 내렸습니다. 그래서 사람들은 이러한 과정이 성공하려면 예를 들어 문 대통령이 이번 정상회담에서 하향식 과정을 확립하고 요구사항이 무엇인지를 매우 명확히 할 필요가 있다고 지적하고 있습니다. 그렇게 될 것이라고 보십니까? 즉 북한이 검증 가능한 방식으로 핵 프로그램을 해체할 때까지 제재를 해제하지 않겠다는 것이 한국의 요구사항인지요?



■ 강경화 장관) 말씀하신 바가 정확히 우리의 입장입니다. 북한이 비핵화를 위한 가시적이고 의미 있는 조치와 행동을 취할 때까지 제재는 유지될 것입니다. 우리가 북한의 의도를 어떻게 해석하느냐와 관계없이 결국 우리가 지켜봐야 하는 것은 북한의 행동일 것입니다.



□ 아만푸어 앵커) 문 대통령은 무엇을 협상 의제로 보고 있는지요? 공식적인 종전을 논의하기를 원한다고 들었는데 맞습니까? 평화협정이 논의될 예정인가요?



■ 강경화 장관) 네. 언젠가는 1953년 체결된 정전협정을 대체할 평화협정이 필요할 것입니다. 하지만 평화는 또한 현실에 관한 문제이기도 합니다. 평화를 현실로 만들어야 합니다. 적대 행위를 중단한 후 양측 모두가 충분한 신뢰를 가지고 있을 때, 평화협정을 체결할 준비가 되는 것입니다.



□ 아만푸어 앵커) 그렇다면 곧바로 협상 테이블에 올려놓지는 않겠다는 것이군요. 즉 군축을 이루기도 전에 공식적인 평화 협정을 체결하지는 않겠다는 것이군요.



■ 강경화 장관) 그것은 비현실적이라고 생각합니다. 양측 지도자의 이해와 열망을 명확히 하는 것이 바람직한 방향이고 그렇게 되기를 바라고 있습니다. 하지만 체결을 위해 무엇인가를 협상 테이블에 올려놓는 것은 훗날의 일입니다.



□ 아만푸어 앵커) 많은 부담을 느끼고 계십니까? 한국은 정상회담에 대해 많은 부담을 느끼고 있습니까? 많은 것이 걸려있다고 보십니까?



■ 강경화 장관) 네. 부담도 있지만, 또한 많은 지지를 받고 있습니다. 문 대통령은 기본적으로 자신의 리더십을 걸고 이러한 큰 계획을 추진하고 있습니다. 그러나 대통령께서는 확신과 함께 원하는 방향에 대한 명확한 이해를 가지고 이를 추진하고 있다고 생각합니다.



□ 아만푸어 앵커) 김정은이 DMZ 판문점까지 내려와 한국 측 국경을 밟게 되는 것이 얼마나 중요한 일이라고 보십니까?



■ 강경화 장관) 그 자체만으로도 매우 중요하다고 봅니다. 아시다시피 과거 두 정상회담은 평양에서 열렸습니다. 북측에서 모든 계획을 세웠고 우리는 정상회담의 성사를 위해 북측을 신뢰했습니다. 이제 북한이 우리를 신뢰하고 있는 것이고 이는 좋은 징후입니다.



□ 아만푸어 앵커) 금요일 정상회담이 종료된 후 회담이 성공적이었다고 판단되려면 무엇이 필요하다고 보십니까?



■ 강경화 장관) 비핵화, 평화, 남북관계 등 폭넓은 문제에 대한 양측 지도자의 공동의 이해를 담고 있는 일종의 공동 선언이 아닐까요? 북한 지도자의 비핵화 약속을 문서화한다면 더욱 확실한 성과가 될 것입니다. 남북 정상회담은 향후 역사적인 북미 정상회담을 위한 길잡이가 될 것입니다.



□ 아만푸어 앵커) 지난 며칠과 몇주간 김정은 위원장 북한 주민들에게 한 언급과 연설, 발표 등을 면밀히 보고 계실 것 같은데, 어떤 방식으로 분석하고 계신가요? 가장 최근에는 김정은 위원장은 북한을 핵 보유국으로 선언하면서 새로운 전략이 필요하고 그것은 경제 발전이라고 말했었는데, 이를 진심이라고 보시는지요? 김정은 위원장이 자국을 위해 다른 시각을 가질 의사가 있으며, 자국민들은 (바깥 세상으로) 끌고 나오기 위해 애쓰고 있다고 보시는지요? 제가 보기에는 북한 내부에서 절대 권력을 가지고 있는 김정은 위원장이 그럴 필요가 없어 보이는데요.



■ 강경화 장관) 김정은 위원장이 (최근) 자신의 선언에서 분명하게 언급한 것을 보면, 단순히 수사에 불과하다고 보지 않습니다. 그러한 선언은 스스로가 국가를 위해 이를 이행하겠다는 분명한 약속입니다. 따라서 이는 진심이라고 봅니다.



□ 아만푸어 앵커) 많은 사람들은 ‘화염과 분노’ ‘우리의 핵 단추가 북한의 핵 단추보다 크다’ 등을 언급한 트럼프 대통령이 매우 위험천만하다고 생각했습니다. 이러한 트럼프 대통령의 언사에 한국 역시도 신경이 쓰였을 것 같은데, 한발 앞서 나가 잠재적 충돌이 아닌 다른 방편이 있는지를 찾아봐야겠다고 느끼셨는지요?



■ 강경화 장관) 테이블 위에 놓인 모든 옵션, 즉 그러한 옵션에 한 쪽 끝에 놓인 그 같은 (강경한) 메시지들과 우리가 일관되게 주장해왔던 다른 한 쪽의 평화적 해법이 결국에는 상호 보완적으로 효과가 있었다고 봅니다. (작년) 문재인 대통령과 트럼프 대통령 간 첫 번 째 정상회담에서 제재？압박 뿐 만 아니라 평화적 해결을 위한 대화라는 공동의 입장이 분명하게 발신되었습니다. 이는 변하지 않았습니다. 매일 매일의 메시지에는 미묘한 차이가 있을 수 있으나, 바로 그러한 점은 일관적인 공동의 입장이었습니다.



□ 아만푸어 앵커) 북한 문제에 있어 인권 문제는 항상 주요한 의제였습니다. 인권 문제를 다루는 사람들 중에는 북한 인권 문제가 이번 회담의 정식 의제가 아니라는 점을 우려하고 있습니다. 북한 인권 문제가 의제에 오를 것인지 여부에 대해 말씀해 주실 수 있으신지요? 북한이 최악의 국가는 아니더라도 최악의 인권 침해국 중에 하나로 간주되고 있다는 점에서, 인권 문제를 제기할 계획이 있으신지요?



■ 강경화 장관) 북한이 현 시점에서 인권 문제에 대해 대응할 준비가 되어 있는지 확신이 없습니다. 이번 정상회담은 매우 유동적으로 진행되어 왔습니다. 따라서 논의가 어떻게 진행되는지에 따라 이를 배제하지는 않을 생각입니다.



□ 아만푸어 앵커) 문 대통령께서 인권 문제를 제기할 가능성을 배제하지 않는다는 말씀이신지요?



■ 강경화 장관) 그렇지만 인권 문제가 반드시 다루어질 것이라고 확신드릴 수도 없습니다.



□ 아만푸어 앵커) 이번 정상회담이 여하간 성과를 내지 못하거나 포괄적인 선언문을 채택하지 못한다면, 혹은 이번 대화가 정말로 어떤 방향으로 진전되고 있다는 느낌을 받지 못한다면 이 때의 차선책은 무엇인지요?



■ 강경화 장관) 가설적인 상황에 대해 말씀드리고 싶지 않습니다. 그렇지만 과거의 경험상 우리는 상황이 아무리 어려워도 관여할 필요가 있다고 계속해서 북한을 테이블로 불러들일 필요가 있다고 봅니다.



□ 아만푸어 앵커) 이번 남북 정상회담 이후 문 대통령께서는 트럼프 대통령과 무엇을 어떻게 협의하실 계획이신가요? 한미 정상회담이 열리는 것인지요? 트럼프 대통령에게 지금 상황이 적신호인지 청신호인지 아니면 황색 신호인지를 알리실 계획이신가요? 트럼프 대통령이 (북한과) 대화하는 게 좋은 생각인지에 대해 조언하실 계획이신가요?



■ 강경화 장관) 문 대통령께서 트럼프 대통령에게 통화를 통해 즉각적으로 회담 결과를 설명하실 것입니다. 북미 대화가 어떻게 진행되는지에 따라 남북미 3자 회담이 있을 수도 있습니다.



□ 아만푸어 앵커) 현 시점에서 북미 정상회담이 열릴 것으로 확신하시는지요?



■ 강경화 장관) 북미 정상회담은 개최될 것입니다.



□ 아만푸어 앵커) 대단히 감사합니다 장관님.



■ 강경화 장관) 감사합니다.





FOREIGN MINISTER'S INTERVIEW WITH CNN (April 26)



[CNN Amanpour] Foreign Minister, welcome to the program.



[Foreign Minister Kang] Thank you, Christine. Very happy to be with you.



[CNN Amanpour] It is an amazing opportunity. Some call it a risky opportunity. Are you surprised by how quickly this moment has arrived? Let’s face it. Just four months ago, Kim Jong-un was talking about pressing nuclear buttons from his desk. President Trump was responding in kind.



[Foreign Minister Kang] I think we are all surprised, obviously pleasantly surprised, I think, by all indications we are headed towards a very successful summit between my President and Chairman Kim tomorrow. As I keep telling my colleagues, I feel like somebody stepped on the accelerator at the beginning of the year and it’s been non-stop since then.



[CNN Amanpour] How do you account for it?



[Foreign Minister Kang] Clearly, credit goes to President Trump. He has been determined to come to grips with this from day one. My President also since day one. I think the Presidents‘ momentum to work very closely together, sometimes in complementarity, sometimes in different messaging, but at the end, the message was North Korea will not be accepted, never be accepted as a nuclear power. And if it continues on this road and provokes, every provocation will be met with further sanctions, but we have also said you need to change, but if you change course, there is a better future on offer that we are willing to work with you.



[CNN Amanpour] So, now comes the hard part. What does Kim Jong-un want? Your President has said he has put down no pre-conditions, not even the demand they always make, which is the removal of the US forces and the ironclad security guarantees. Really, there are no pre-conditions? You don’t expect them to ask for anything?



[Foreign Minister Kang] He did say, what he did say was if the threat of, the military threat is removed, if it is guaranteed security, then there is no reason for him to have nuclear weapons. So, those are two big items that he has put on the table. We will know better with greater clarity at the table. So, you know, the details of denuclearization commitment is really to be elaborated and explored at the summit table.



[CNN Amanpour] Denuclearization may mean different things to different people. As you heard President Trump even just last couple of days, he said, what does it mean to him, it means dismantling and getting rid of North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. Just getting rid of it, ending it. You and I feel the same way.



[Foreign Minister Kang] Yes, yes.



[CNN Amanpour] What do you think they mean by denuclearization?



[Foreign Minister Kang] Again, you know, they clearly know what we want. And, also, they had committed to the denuclearization jointly with South Korea in 1992, which was exactly removing any nuclear weapons and weapons development programs from the Korean Peninsula. They pretty much recommitted to that in the six-party agreement of 2005. So, our goal is clear. Denuclearization is a goal, but it is also a process. You need to have a process to get to that goal. So, I think the task is then spelling out that process.



[CNN Amanpour] Critics have said that you know this is not the first time that the North Korean leader has talked about denuclearization or wanting to end the war with the formal peace treaty, but before, it’s been sort of bottom-up kind of a thing. In other words, you know, economic aids have been given; humanitarian assistance has been given; some sanctions have been lifted and “Boom! the whole thing collapses.” So, people have been saying that in order for this to be more successful, that your president, for instance, in this summit needs to establish a top-down process and be very clear about what your demands are. Do you think that is what’s going to happen? I mean... Is your demand that sanctions won’t be removed, until you can see verifiable dismantling of their nuclear program.



[Foreign Minister Kang] That is exactly our position. So, until we see the visible meaningful steps, action taken by North Korea towards denuclearization, the sanctions are in place. Regardless of the intentions that we read, in the end it will be the actions that we will need to see.



[CNN Amanpour] What is on the table from President Moon’s perspective? We heard that he wants to talk about a formal end to the war. Is that on the table? A peace treaty?



[Foreign Minister Kang] Peace in a... peace is a,., I think... Yes at some point we will need a peace treaty to replace the armistice that was signed in 1953. But peace is also about the reality. You can’t go from an armistice agreement... and they want the peace... You need to create the reality of the peace. By removing hostilities and then when there is a sufficient confidence on both sides, then you are ready to sign a peace treaty.



[CNN Amanpour] So, it is not something that you are going to immediately put on the table. In other words, signing a formal peace treaty before even getting to the disarmament.



[Foreign Minister Kang] I think that will be unrealistic. I think certainly ascertaining the understanding and the aspiration on the part of both leaders in that direction will be a good thing, and I am hoping that would happen. But you know, putting a something on the table to be signed is, you know, a long off in the future.



[CNN Amanpour] Do you feel a lot of pressure? Does South Korea feels a lot of pressure for this summit meeting? Is there a lot riding on it?



[Foreign Minister Kang] Yes.. Yes.. Pressure, but also a great deal of support. The president has, you know, basically put his leadership on the line by this huge initiative, but I think he does so with confidence and a clear sense of where he wants to take this.



[CNN Amanpour] How important is it that Kim Jung Un is going to come down to the Demilitarized Zone to the peace village and step kind of over the border in the South korean part of...



[Foreign Minister Kang] Well, I think that alone is very significant. As you know, two previous ones were held in Pyeongyang. They had made all the arrangement, we had placed trust in them to make sure that the summit took place. They are placing their trust in us. That is a good sign.



[CNN Amanpour] What do you think will constitute the success after the summit wraps up on Friday?



[Foreign Minister Kang] Um... some kind of a joint statement? That spells out the shared understanding of the two leaders um... on a broad set of issues, which are denuclearization, peace and South-North relations. If we can get put in writings the North Korean leader’s commitment to the denuclearization, that would be a very solid outcome, but then this to be... this would the course setter for the next historic engagement, which is the US-North Korea summit.



[CNN Amanpour] How do you analyze? You must have been listening to what he has been saying to his own people, speeches, statements over the last several days and weeks. And the last one was when he essentially declared North Korea as a nuclear power, and said that we need a new strategic course, and that is economic development. Do you see that as genuine that he is willing to have a different view for his country and that he is trying to bring his people along, I mean he doesn’t really have to, he has the ultimate power there.



[Foreign Minister Kang] When he so clearly states that in his declaration, I think it’s not just rhetoric. It is a clear commitment that ‘I’m going to be delivering this for this country‘. So I think it’s genuine.



[CNN Amanpour] Many people thought President Trump was being very dangerous with all the fire and the fury, and my button is bigger than your button, all of that kind of stuff. Did that concentrate South Korea’s mind? Did you feel you had to really get out ahead of the curve and see if there is another way forward, rather than a potential conflict?



[Foreign Minister Kang] I think in the end all the options on the table -- (the messages of the one end of that option table) and us consistently on the peaceful resolution side -- has, in fact, worked in complementarity. But, the first meeting between President Moon and Trump clearly spelled out the joint position on this, which was pressure and sanctions, but also dialogue towards peaceful resolution. That hasn’t changed. I think the nuancing of that message on the day to day basis was ups and downs, but that has been the consistent joint stance.



[CNN Amanpour] Human rights have always been an issue when it comes to North Korea. And there are people in the human rights community and elsewhere who are concerned that this is not part of formal agenda. Can you tell me whether it will be on the agenda? Will you raise the issue of human rights, given that North Korea is considered to be, if not the worst, or then one of the worst violators?



[Foreign Minister Kang] We are not sure North Korea is ready to respond to this issue at this point. But the summit has been, is being structured to be very flexible. So depending upon how the discussions go, I wouldn’t rule it out.



[CNN Amanpour] You wouldn’t rule out your President raising it?



[Foreign Minister Kang] But, I wouldn’t count on it being there, either.



[CNN Amanpour] What is your fall-back option? What is Plan B, if this summit somehow doesn’t work, if you don’t get the general statement, if you don’t get a feeling that actually this is going to lead somewhere?



[Foreign Minister Kang] Well, I don’t want (to get) into hypotheticals. But I think past experience tells us that however difficult the situation is, you need to engage, you need to constantly have them at the table.



[CNN Amanpour] After this summit, what then does President Moon, how does he engage with President Trump? Is there going to be a meeting? What does he do? Does he carry back a message that it’s a red light, or green light, yellow light? Will he advise us whether it’s a good idea to have a meeting?



[Foreign Minister Kang] I’m sure our two Presidents will be immediately on the phone for my President to debrief President Trump, and depending upon how the US and North Korea go, there could be a trilateral summit.



[CNN Amanpour] At this point, you are confident that there will be a Trump-Kim meeting?



[Foreign Minister Kang] There will be.



[CNN Amanpour] Foreign Minister, thank you very much.



[Foreign Minister Kang] Thank you, Christiane. Thank you.



(끝)



