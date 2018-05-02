SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS Confirms Its Return to 'The Ellen Degeneres Show'
[SBS Star] BTS Confirms Its Return to 'The Ellen Degeneres Show'

작성 2018.05.02 14:37 수정 2018.05.02 14:41 조회수
K-pop boy group BTS confirmed to be back on an American television comedy talk show 'The Ellen Degeneres Show'.

On May 2, BTS' agency Big Hit Entertainment officially confirmed that BTS makes a visit to the talk show.

The agency noted, "We're still in discussion to plan out the details."

BTS made a visit to 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' in November 2017 for the first time and widely promoted its album 'LOVE YOURSELF 承 Her'.BTSOn top of BTS' great songs and remarkable activities for the album, the group's appearance on the show absolutely gave BTS a chance to get closer to the American audience and publicize the Korean culture.BTSWith the confirmation to join the show, it is also noted that BTS plans to perform its latest side track from the third full album 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear' released on May 25.

The title of the upcoming song is reported to be 'Fake Love'.BTSBTS' return to the show gains attention from the public all around the world with its upcoming album release.

The title track of the third full album is unveiled from the '2018 Billboard Music Awards' in Las Vegas on May 20 local time, and BTS fires its amazing comeback.

▶ [SBS Star] BTS Hits '2018 Billboard Music Awards'!

(Credit= 'bangtan.official' Facebook, The Ellen Degeneres Show)

(SBS Star)      
