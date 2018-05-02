SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lizzy Leaves After School & Orange Caramel
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lizzy Leaves After School & Orange Caramel

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.05.02 13:30 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lizzy Leaves After School & Orange Caramel
K-pop girl group After School's member Lizzy officially graduates from the group.

On May 1, Lizzy uploaded a handwritten letter for her fans, announcing that she is leaving the group after 8 years.
LizzyShe wrote, "Hello! This is Lizzy. I'm writing this letter to let you know of my second stage in my life.

I always knew I would graduate one day, and though it has already been 9 years, I feel like my graduation has come really quickly.

Back in 2009, I was an average high school student in Busan. Then I came to Seoul and spent my time as a trainee, became 'Lizzy' to promote with After School and Orange Caramel. 

I had happy days with many people, and it was truly a beautiful moment in my life.
LizzyI really want to say thank you to my PLEDIS family and CEO Han Sungsoo for letting me grow as Lizzy up until now. I'll always be grateful and won't forget about it.

To my members who I spent ups and downs with, I'm so thankful to you and I love you a lot. I won't forget the memories I've had with our Playgirlz fans. Thank you so much, and I love you.

I will do my best to return your overwhelming love and support and improve to be a better person.

Once again, thank you, and I love you."
LizzyFollowing Lizzy's departure, PLEDIS Entertainment stated, "The members are currently pursuing different fields based on their wishes but Orange Caramel has not been officially disbanded. If there's a good opportunity, we will always give our support."

(Credit= 'pledisAS' Facebook, 'luvlyzzy' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호