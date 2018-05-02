[SBS Star] Lizzy Leaves After School & Orange Caramel

K-pop girl group After School's member Lizzy officially graduates from the group.On May 1, Lizzy uploaded a handwritten letter for her fans, announcing that she is leaving the group after 8 years.She wrote, "Hello! This is Lizzy. I'm writing this letter to let you know of my second stage in my life.I always knew I would graduate one day, and though it has already been 9 years, I feel like my graduation has come really quickly.Back in 2009, I was an average high school student in Busan. Then I came to Seoul and spent my time as a trainee, became 'Lizzy' to promote with After School and Orange Caramel.I had happy days with many people, and it was truly a beautiful moment in my life.I really want to say thank you to my PLEDIS family and CEO Han Sungsoo for letting me grow as Lizzy up until now. I'll always be grateful and won't forget about it.To my members who I spent ups and downs with, I'm so thankful to you and I love you a lot. I won't forget the memories I've had with our Playgirlz fans. Thank you so much, and I love you.I will do my best to return your overwhelming love and support and improve to be a better person.Once again, thank you, and I love you."Following Lizzy's departure, PLEDIS Entertainment stated, "The members are currently pursuing different fields based on their wishes but Orange Caramel has not been officially disbanded. If there's a good opportunity, we will always give our support."(Credit= 'pledisAS' Facebook, 'luvlyzzy' Instagram)(SBS Star)