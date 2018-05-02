SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO SUHO Actively Supports the ALS Patients with Various Items
2018.05.02
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO SUHO Actively Supports the ALS Patients with Various Items
SUHO, the leader of K-pop boy band EXO, catches attention from the public with his behaviors for the ALS patients.

In recent days, the photos uploaded by SUHO on his official social media accounts show that he actively supports the ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) patients with various items.

His phone case, for instance, is the product of the brand WITHICE from the Korean non-profit organization Seungil Hope Foundation that raises money for the ALS patients.

The phone case with the phrase written in French, 'Libre comme l'air' means being free like a bird and air.EXO SUHODonated by the renowned Korean designer, the phone case implies support for the ALS patients.

Moreover, SUHO has constantly made donations to the organization since 2014 with the start of Ice Bucket Challenge.

On top of his generous donations, SUHO is using various products from the organization and consistently reminds people of the patients.EXO SUHOSUHO has given positive impacts on the public by using the organization's various items.

Last year, he wore the organization's t-shirt and bracelet, and his fans followed SUHO and made donations to the organization.EXO SUHOOne of the people from the foundation responded to SUHO's active support, saying, "We are really glad that SUHO always supports us. He must be very busy, but he and his fans actively give support for us."

The public responded to the news, "SUHO is a warmhearted guy.", "I hope my donations give support for the organization as well.", and many more.

(Credit= SBS funE, 'heysuhoshi' Instagram, withice.or.kr)

(SBS Star) 
