[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Shyly Performs a Song for His Fans!

The video that shows actor Jung Hae In shyly performing a song for his fans regains attention from the public.In recent days, Jung Hae In is getting incessant popularity from the public with his latest JTBC's drama 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' (literal translation).With his character that sweetly builds a relationship with the older female protagonist, Jung Hae In has mesmerized people all over Asia.From Jung Hae In's rapidly increased popularity, the public pays attention to his professional singing skills.On April 4, Jung Hae In has visited Taiwan for his fan meeting 'SMILE FAN MEETING' held in Taipei.At the fan meeting, Jung Hae In seemed very nervous. He tightly held the mic and carefully closed his eyes to perform a song.Even the time he was passionately singing the song, Jung Hae In gazed downward and shyly smiled.Yet his amazing voice and friendly gestures to his fans soon mesmerized everyone.The public responded to the video, "He's so cute!", "Love his smile even when he's shy.", "He's so good at singing!", and many more.(Credit= 'Kassion' YouTube, JTBC Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food)(SBS Star)