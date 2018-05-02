SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 'The Great Seducer' Co-stars Woo Do Hwan & Moon Ga Young are Dating?
[SBS Star] 'The Great Seducer' Co-stars Woo Do Hwan & Moon Ga Young are Dating?

2018.05.02
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Great Seducer Co-stars Woo Do Hwan & Moon Ga Young are Dating?
Actor Woo Do Hwan and actress Moon Ga Young's management agencies both denied dating rumors.
The Great SeducerOn May 2, one news outlet reported that Woo Do Hwan and Moon Ga Young became a couple in real life after growing close relationship through their drama 'The Great Seducer'. 

However, both of their agencies quickly denied the co-stars' dating rumors.
Woo Do HwanWoo Do Hwan's Keyeast Entertainment "Woo Do Hwan and Moon Ga Young are just close friends. He became close with all of his co-stars even before the drama was aired."
Moon Ga YoungMoon Ga Young's agency SM C&C also denied, "She is really close with Woo Do Hwan, but they're not in a romantic relationship."

In MBC's 'The Great Seducer', Woo Do Hwan and Moon Ga Young played two high school best friends, and the drama ended on May 1.

(Credit= 'm_kayoung' 'wdohwan' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
